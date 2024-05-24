Coronation Street: Will Peter Barlow ever return? – here’s all we know

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, May 24), Simon reveals to Carla that his dad has offered him a job on the yacht.

He then proceeds to show Carla some photographs, one being of Peter with his arm around another woman.

But, as Peter is mentioned, will he ever return to the cobbles? Here’s what we know about a potential comeback…

Coronation Street: Carla misses Peter

Viewers of Corrie will know that Peter and Carla decided to go their separate ways on Boxing Day, 2023.

Peter decided to live his dreams and headed off to join his mate on a yacht, travelling around the world.

Carla didn’t want to tie Peter down and kissed him goodbye. She then turned her back on him as he got the tram out of Weatherfield.

Now, five months after their parting, Simon reveals that he’s been offered a job joining his dad on the yacht.

After Carla admits to Sarah that she misses Peter, Simon then shows her a photo of Peter. She’s devastated as she sees him with his arm around another woman…

Will Peter ever come back to the cobbles?

The soap decided against killing Peter off which means that the door is very much open for a return should there ever be one.

When he initially left the cobbles, Peter Barlow actor Chris Gascoyne told BBC News: “Of course I’ve not ruled [a return] out, it’s been such a part of my life.

“I’ve grown up with so many people there but I need a rest and to look to do something different, I’m not getting any younger.”

The actor has gone on to star in panto since his Corrie departure, but a soap return hasn’t been ruled out.

In current Corrie storylines, it seems that Carla may develop a spark with DS Swain as a friendship starts to form. But, is Carla ready to move on from Peter? And, could Peter ever return to the soap in the future?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

