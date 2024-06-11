EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Phil closes in on the truth about Sharon

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Phil becomes suspicious of Sharon after a text from Linda alerts him to something. Will he find out what’s really going on?

Meanwhile, Callum is also on the trial of Keanu’s real killer. Can anyone convince him to let it lie?

Also, Yolande is still struggling with Pastor Clayton’s presence in the community, but can she bring herself to do anything about it?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Phil is lonely

On Father’s Day Phil feels all alone without Ben and Louise. He is stung when Callum doesn’t invite him to a planned video call with Ben.

He’s left further deflated when Denise takes Raymond over to No.20 for christening prep. Phil then decides to do something about it.

2. Phil wants the truth

Heading over to No.43 to ask Sharon for more time with Albie, she is reluctant. She soon gives in though and allows them to spend time together.

Sharon is warmed to see them enjoy playing football in the Square. She then convinces Callum to ask Phil to join Ben’s prison phone call.

However, Callum starts asking questions about Dean and Keanu and surprised Sharon leaves. Phil later heads back to No.43 and sees a suspicious text from Linda on Sharon’s phone. He confronts Sharon and demands to know the truth… Will Sharon reveal all?

3. Callum’s suspicions grow in EastEnders spoilers

Callum tells Sharon he is speaking to the detectives who investigated Keanu’s murder. She is terrified and heads straight for a meeting with Linda, Johnny and Jack to discuss how to throw him off the scent.

Jack later speaks to Callum to try and put him off on a professional level. However, will it be enough?

Johnny certainly doesn’t think so and steps in himself. He uses Ben’s absence to try and convince Callum not to pursue his suspicions. But will this just rouse Callum’s concerns further?

More EastEnders spoilers

4. Yolande in turmoil

Patrick tries to convince Yolande to skip Jordan’s baptism, but she is adamant she is attending. Yolande is annoyed with Patrick for meddling, but Elaine gives her some advice which lifts her up.

However, then she runs into Pastor Clayton and his wife outside the Community Centre. The encounter throws her, but how will she move forward?

On the day of Jordan’s baptism, Yolande is anxious. Denise notices something is up and tries to speak to her separately.

Yolande soon has a heart to heart with Bernie about bravery and she decides to go ahead with the baptism. However, it soon gets all too much and she shouts at Pastor Clayton before rushing out. Will she be okay?

5. The men’s fishing trip sparks concern

Howie, Jack, Billy and Stevie are off on a Father’s Day fishing trip to bond with their sons. Denzel is annoyed when his phone is confiscated for the duration of the trip.

However things soon take a turn when Stevie calls Billy by the wrong name. Should he be worried for his dad’s wellbeing?

6. Will caught stealing

Billy confiscates Will’s phone back in Walford after a row. Stevie steps in to try and help, but then catches Will stealing money from Honey’s purse.

Will pretends he’s innocent and Stevie has the wrong end of the stick, but a text on Will’s phone reveals the truth. Will admits he’s being blackmailed.

7. Phil foils Stevie’s attempts to help

Instead of telling Billy the truth, Stevie resolves to help Will and turns to Mo. They start selling stolen goods to raise the money for Will. But Phil soon meddles.

It’s not long before Honey and Billy put a stop to their unlicensed stall. But will Stevie confess why he was really doing it?

8. EastEnders spoilers The Walford talent show!

A fundraiser talent show is being held at The Vic in honour of Lola. The fundraiser gets in full swing with Priya singing.

Jay then plays his guitar in tribute to his late wife.

Stevie isn’t in the mood to celebrate however as he feels guilty for letting Will down. But Mo soon cheers him up and they put on a magic show which the Walford residents love. However, soon everyone’s horrified to learn the money raised has been stolen. Who has taken it?

9. Harvey confesses to Maya

Maya and Harvey go for lunch, but things soon sour between them. Harvey admits the truth about his son’s criminal past and Maya is clearly shaken.

Harvey worries he’s lost Maya as a friend for good when she later doesn’t respond to his text. However she is seen looking up details of Aaron and exactly what he did. Will she stay away from Harvey now she knows the truth?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

