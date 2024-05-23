EastEnders: Whitney slammed as ‘awful’ over decision to leave as fans lash out at writers over her exit: ‘She deserved better’

Whitney Dean in EastEnders announced her decision to leave Walford for good last night. But fans are furious with her decision to take baby Dolly away from her dad, Zack.

They have also hit out at writers for the exit storyline overall. They think such a long-standing character ‘deserved better’.

Whitney’s wedding did not go to plan (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Whitney decides to leave

It’s been an emotional week for Whitney after she gave birth to baby Dolly on her hen do. She then decided to go ahead with her wedding to Zack just days later, despite having a newborn to care for.

But Zack was struggling with the secret that he slept with Lauren Branning. Foster daughter Britney also found out and blurted out the truth during the couple’s vows.

Whitney then called off the wedding and dumped Zack for good. However, she confessed last night (Wednesday May 22) to other ex-fiancé Callum Highway that she knew she’d end up forgiving Zack as she always did. This coupled with Bianca calling her a pushover when it came to men, caused Whitney to break down.

But Callum told her how strong and together she was, which led Whit to make a huge decision. She then announced she was going to leave Walford with Britney and baby Dolly for good.

Whitney is taking Britney and Dolly and leaving Zack behind (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume at Whitney decision

But those watching at home were furious over her snap announcement. What about Zack, Dolly’s dad?

“Has she not thought about Zack… Yes what he did was wrong but that’s his baby as well she can’t just take her,” raged one.

Another added: “Zack did wrong but doesn’t give Whitney the right to lock him out of Dolly’s life. Whitney cant blame Zack if he’s not around if she leaves. But Zack should fight to see Dolly cos no doubt he will have to pay maintenance.”

“I hope somehow Zack can get custody of her, so horrible of Whitney to deny Zack of his parenting rights,” agreed a third.

A fourth defended Zack against those saying he should be left with nothing. “He still is Dolly’s dad. He still has rights. Whitney basically stole Britney then had no respect for Zack by saying she would chose Britney over him. Whit has been horrible in this whole situation. Yes he was wrong to sleep with Lauren but that doesn’t reflect that he’s not a good dad.”

“You don’t get to use a baby a pawn just because you’re upset and anyone who does that is a narcissist. You never take children away from their parents,” fumed one more.

Whitney is leaving for good (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders slammed over Whitney exit

Others were just plain fed-up with Whitney’s exit storyline overall. They slammed the writers and insisted they should have done better for such a long-time character.

“So that’s her exit? Very disappointing and awful taking Dolly away from Zack,” said one.

Another added: “Whoever’s writing these storylines they really need to start doing better. This is an awful exit storyline and it’s such a shame as Whitney has been in this soap for years, they could have done much much better. You really need to up your game as people will start turning off.”

“You guys are so wrong for this entire ridiculous exit storyline. Whitney deserved so much better,” agreed a third.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

