Emmerdale: Belle defended by fans after publicly attacking Tom

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, May 23), Belle was emotional as she remembered her late mum Lisa on her anniversary.

With Tom making mean comments about Lisa, Belle then lashed out and shoved him to the ground.

Emmerdale fans have now sided with Belle, being glad that she’s finally standing up to her abusive husband.

Emmerdale: Belle shoved Tom to the ground

Yesterday evening, Belle listened to a song that reminded her of Lisa as she mourned her mum on the fifth anniversary of her death.

Tom pretended that he had no idea that it was Lisa’s anniversary and told Belle to wait in for a parcel on her day off.

Belle then left the house with Piper to attend Lisa’s memorial picnic with Sam and Lydia but ended up missing it.

Tom was furious that Belle had failed to get the parcel, soon making horrible comments about Lisa.

With Belle realising that Tom did actually know that it was an important day after all, she then shoved him to the ground outside in a huge outburst.

Her family watched the spectacle play out and blamed Belle for attacking her husband, with Tom playing the victim card.

Emmerdale fans declare themselves Team Belle after outburst

With Belle standing up to Tom, fans have now taken to social media to share their delight over her behaviour last night.

One fan commented: “Nice one Belle. Now finish the job off and boot him in the head.”

A second Emmerdale viewer exclaimed: “When I tell you my jaw was on the ground when Tom said that!! Absolutely disgusting. GO ON BELLE!”

A third person added: “Yeah push him Belle, nice one.”

What’s next for Belle after her Tom outburst?

After Belle’s very public outburst yesterday, Tom continues to make out that he’s the victim.

He’s already suggested to Liam that Belle is the one who needs professional help, but will anyone believe him? Or, will Belle finally break away from Tom’s abuse?

