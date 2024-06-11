Emmerdale: Belle needs to have an abortion, fans insist, as she discovers she’s pregnant

Emmerdale fans are worried about Belle King now that she’s discovered she’s pregnant. And they’re insisting that the troubled newly wed takes drastic steps to escape the clutches of her abusive husband, Tom.

In fact, the fans think Belle should have an abortion!

But, is that a step too far?

Wendy confirmed that Belle’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Belle’s expecting

Belle had her pregnancy confirmed at the doctors’ surgery, by nurse Wendy in Emmerdale this week.

But she’s not happy to be expecting – not surprisingly.

After all, she’s trapped in an abusive marriage with aggressive, violent Tom – and she’s worried that having his baby means there’s no hope of escape.

Belle blurts out that she’s pregnant when Tom raises his hand in tonight’s episode (Credit: ITV)

Escape route?

Though Belle admitted to Wendy that she wasn’t sure what she wanted, it seems it’s too late as first Tom finds out, then the rest of the village.

But could she still find a way out? The viewers definitely think so. They’ve taken to social media to insist that the only thing Belle can do is have an abortion.

“If Belle keeps this baby Tom will be in her life forever,” warned a viewer. Adding: “I know what I’d do.”

Another fan was more direct. “Don’t have his baby,” the fan begged. While another simply said: “Get out now.”

Do you think Belle should keep her baby?

