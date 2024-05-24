Emmerdale: Ella is Mandy’s long-lost daughter, a new fan theory predicts

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, May 23), Ella went to a care home and visited an old lady there before being interrupted by Manpreet.

Manpreet then managed to get a lift home from Ella and promised to keep the care home visit a secret.

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Ella is actually Mandy Dingle’s long-lost daughter!

Ella visited someone in a care home (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Ella has a secret

Manpreet caught Ella sleeping in her car earlier this week, filling Liam in on Ella’s situation.

With Ella moving into Liam’s spare room on a temporary basis, Mandy soon started asking her questions on her family.

Ella saw Mandy with one of her childhood photos and grabbed it back defensively, making out that she was protective over her things.

Afterwards, she jumped into her car and visited someone in a care home. The woman seemed like she had dementia, going through some old things and reliving memories with Ella.

Ella then told the woman that they’d gone through something upsetting in the past but got through it together.

Manpreet was on a medical visit at the care home with a patient and spotted Ella and then confronted her over what she was doing there.

Ella explained that it was a secret but the woman was really special to her, prompting Manpreet to promise to keep quiet.

Mandy and Ella are good friends (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Ella is Mandy’s daughter?

With Ella striking up a friendship with Mandy and not wanting Mandy to see her old photos, one fan thinks that they’ve ‘worked out’ Ella’s secret.

A new fan theory suggests that Ella could really be Mandy Dingle’s long-lost relative…

The fan theory reads: “Catching up on Emmerdale and this Ella…..??!?! Is she gonna be Mandy’s long-lost daughter??”

But, is this why she’s so close to Mandy? Is she keeping her real identity from her?

What is Ella’s secret? (Credit: ITV)

Is Ella related to Mandy?

Ella clearly has a secret but she’s not letting anyone know what it is. Although, she has been very guarded every time someone asks about her family…

But, could this be because she’s Mandy’s relative? What exactly is Ella’s secret?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What is Ella hiding? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!