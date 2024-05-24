Emmerdale: Lisa’s death doesn’t feel like five years ago, fans sob

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, May 23), Belle remembered her late mum Lisa Dingle on the fifth anniversary of her death.

However, Belle’s husband Tom didn’t respect her feelings as his abuse of her got worse.

Emmerdale fans can’t believe that five years have gone by since Lisa passed away, taking to social media to share their upset.

Tom made a horrible comment about Lisa (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Lisa Dingle’s fifth anniversary

Yesterday in the Dales, Belle listened to one of Lisa’s favourite songs as Tom criticised her for taking a day off work.

With Tom pretending that he was unaware of Lisa’s anniversary, he instructed for Belle to wait in for a parcel.

Not wanting to miss out on Lisa’s memorial picnic with Sam and Lydia, Belle left the house with Piper despite the parcel having not yet arrived.

Belle failed to make it to the picnic on time though, with Tom finding out that she’d left the house whilst having a meal with him at The Hide.

Tom told Laurel not to mention Lisa’s anniversary as to not upset Belle, with Belle being interrupted by her husband every time she went to talk about it.

Outside, things got too much for Belle as she realised that Tom knew about the anniversary all along.

As Tom started making horrible comments about Belle’s late mum, Belle then lashed out at him and shoved him to the ground whilst causing quite a scene.

Fans can’t believe how much time has passed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans in disbelief as Lisa Dingle is remembered on soap

With Belle mentioning that it had been five years since Lisa died, fans of the soap have now shared their disbelief over this information.

Lisa’s death feels like yesterday, with fans struggling to process exactly how much time has gone by.

One fan said: “Can’t believe it’s been five years since Lisa Dingle gained her angel wings.”

Another fan added: “5 years without Lisa already, crikey.”

A third fan commented: “Five years since Lisa died,” along with a broken heart and crying face emoji.

Tom is making out that he’s the victim (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Tom and Belle?

As Belle starts to stand up to him and fight back against his abuse, Tom’s been making people believe that he’s the victim.

With Belle pushing him to the ground in front of other villagers, will this only support Tom’s twisted tales?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Do you miss Lisa in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!