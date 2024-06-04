Emmerdale star Beth Cordingly admits: ‘This could be a very bad idea’ as she’s forced to fake tan following break from the soap

Emmerdale star Beth Cordingly has hit a bit of a problem following her recent break from the soap. And it’s forced her to undergo a huge transformation to put things right.

As Beth headed off on holiday to Butlins at Bognor Regis, her alter ego’s absence on-screen will be explained by a trip to Bali. With the weather being quite different in both places, Beth has had to take the plunge and apply fake tan for the first time in 20 years!

Beth plays Ruby in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Beth Cordingly posts hilarious fake tan video

Sharing a video with her Instagram and Tik Tok followers, Beth wrote: “When your character went to Bali, but you went to Bognor!”

She then added: “I haven’t used this for a long time… This could be a very bad idea.”

Beth then shared the process of her tan with her followers. She admitted she hadn’t used fake tan for 20 years and at that time she was helped by a make-up artist on set of her then-TV project, Funland.

She also said she has incredibly sensitive skin so wasn’t sure how it would react. Fortunately she later shared another video showing off the sun-kissed results and all had gone well. “Phew,” she wrote.

Fans wished her luck and then told her they “love it” when she unveiled the new look. Beth was also sporting much shorter hair and some of her followers commented: “Love the shorter hair”.

Her partner knows what Emmerdale is like for Beth (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Beth waves goodbye to partner Ian Kelsey

The Ruby actress is dating former Emmerdale star Ian Kelsey. She has told previously how supportive Ian is of her Emmerdale role and how he encouraged her to go for it.

She has recently revealed he’s gone off to China for a new musical role. He’s playing Billy Flynn in Chicago over there.

Beth shared a video of her saying goodbye to him at the airport. As she kissed him and sent him on his way, he joked he had “overpacked” for the trip!

Ruby is desperate to put right her wrongs (Credit: ITV)

Ruby in Emmerdale

Although Ruby is still on-screen in Emmerdale at the moment, the soap films around six weeks in advance so it’s likely that she will be off screen later this month.

She is currently struggling with her guilt after mowing down Ethan Anderson. Ethan had been responsible for crashing a car that put her son Nicky in a coma and then fleeing the scene. Ruby wanted to teach him a lesson so knocked him down and made it very clear next time she would finish the job.

However, a few days later Ethan collapsed and died. His dad, Charles, is convinced the accident was the reason. They are still waiting for the results of the post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.

Ruby is terrified she has killed Ethan, knowing she only ever meant to scare him. Could her trip to Bali be to try to help her come to terms with her guilt? Or keep her out of vengeful Charles’ sight?

Next week, Ruby offers comfort to Charles in Church. But will he suspect she was behind Ethan’s death all along?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

