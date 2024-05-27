Emmerdale summer preview: 5 hot spoilers including secrets revealed and tragedy on the horizon!

Emmerdale spoilers are full of excitement this summer as some dramatic storylines come to a head and others kick off in spectacular style!

There are a lot of people making some very bad decisions, a lot of secrets about to be revealed and some tragedy on the horizon, too.

Here’s the lowdown of everything you can expect from the Dales as the weather heats up (hopefully!) as well as the action in Emmerdale.

Ella’s been keeping a lot of secrets (Credit: ITV)

Ella’s big secret

Since Ella arrived in the village, we’ve all been desperate to know exactly what her secret is. There’s definitely been a lot she’s not sharing, and now we know she’s been sleeping in her car and visiting someone in a care home. She wasn’t happy when she saw Manpreet there, and she really didn’t like Mandy touching her stuff.

Viewers have been speculating madly with some fans thinking that Ella could linked to Dales killer Meena. But Manpreet is about stumble upon something about her employee, that shocks her…

Ethan’s in trouble – but is Ruby going to be the one who’s responsible? (Credit: ITV)

Is Ruby a killer?

Ethan Anderson has been on a downward spiral since he made the very bad decision to drive when he’d had a drink. Now Nicky’s woken up and things look less bleak for him, but though he’s on the mend it doesn’t look like a bright future for Ethan.

Not only have the police charged him with dangerous driving, meaning his whole career’s in doubt, he’s been run over by a furious Ruby, and things are about to get a lot worse.

When Ethan collapses on the floor at home, a frantic Manpreet tries to resuscitate him. Is he going to recover? And if he doesn’t, how will Ruby react to know she’s a murderer?

Belle’s really struggling (Credit: ITV)

Belle’s torment in Emmerdale spoilers

There’s no denying that Belle’s abuse at the hands of new husband Tom has been a hard watch but we’ve got bad news for you – it’s going to get even harder!

Manipulative Tom is doing his best to get Belle’s family on his side, using her mental health issues against her, and generally being plain evil as he convinces everyone – including Belle herself – that she’s the problem.

Can anyone step in to save Belle before things get even worse this summer?

Things didn’t go well at Marlon and Rhona’s marriage counselling session (Credit: ITV)

Rocky road

Marlon and Rhona both say they want to repair their rocky marriage, but frankly, from where we’re sitting it doesn’t look like either of them are working very hard at that.

As summer arrives in the village will they really break up their family or can they make this work?

Dawn and Billy have a lot to cope with (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tough times

Tough times at Home Farm as Dawn and Billy cope with little Evan’s illness and chemotherapy. And things aren’t made any easier by the presence of Dawn’s estranged mum, Rose, who’s busy throwing a spanner in the works every chance she gets.

As Rose steps up her troublemaking, what will the fallout be for the Tate/Taylor/Fletcher family?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!