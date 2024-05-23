Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Belle finally fights back against Tom – with devastating consequences

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Belle lashes out at Tom after reaching the end of her tether. But will he manage to twist the narrative against her?

Elsewhere, Ella is left rattled by Liam’s questioning and later we see her visit someone. Meanwhile Rhona and Marlon attend marriage counselling.

Here’s what’s coming up in Emmerdale spoilers for Thursday May 23.

Belle has had enough – and we don’t blame her (Credit: ITV)

Belle hits back

With Belle convinced Tom is getting help for his anger issues, she has no idea he’s actually lied to Dr Liam that she’s the one with the problem.

It’s the anniversary of Lisa’s death tonight and Belle wants to spend it with Sam and Lydia at a memory picnic. However, Tom has other ideas and engineers it so she has to wait in for a parcel to be delivered.

Tom himself is worked up as it’s the day of his performance review at work. He’s soon under pressure as Rhona and Vanessa give him some criticism. Tom does not handle the review well at all.

Soon, he’s taking his frustrations out on Belle again when he learns she didn’t wait in for the parcel. Knowing he’s losing control, Tom blames her for ruining the day. He then makes harsh comments about her mum.

Belle sees red. She snaps and pushes him to the ground in full view of the villagers. But with Tom spouting nonsense that she’s the one with the anger problem, has she just played right into his hands? Will the village turn against Belle the victim rather than seeing the true story?

Ella is clearly hiding something (Credit: ITV)

Liam quizzes Ella in Emmerdale spoilers

After Mandy’s warning, Liam is feeling uneasy over Ella. He wants to be sure of who she is, especially after she freaked out about having her photo taken. He then saw her get in a car and drive off when she claimed to be ill and at home in bed.

Not wanting to be taken for a fool again, Liam asks her some questions. But she is shaken by the intrusive nature of them and quickly leaves.

Later, she visits a care home. But why is Ella there and who is she visiting? Just what is she really hiding?

It’s not the resolution they were hoping for (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona and Marlon attend counselling

Ready to fight for their relationship, Marlon and Rhona head for their first marriage counselling session. However, things are immediately uncomfortable.

The session does not go well. Can Marlon and Rhona ever get back on track? Or will they call time on things for good?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!