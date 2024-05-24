Emmerdale: Vanessa needs to rumble Tom abuse, fans beg

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Tom received some criticism from Rhona and Vanessa during last night’s episode of the soap (Thursday, May 23).

After this, Tom was then shoved down to the ground outside as Belle finally stood up to him.

Emmerdale fans have now called for Vanessa to be the one to take abusive Tom down.

Vanessa and Tom clashed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Vanessa and Rhona criticised Tom

In Emmerdale village last night, Vanessa and Rhona met up with Tom for his work performance review.

They decided to meet him in the café as it was less formal, being slightly intimated by him.

Tom sat down with the pair and listened to them praise him. However, when they started to then bring up some criticisms, Tom wasn’t as happy.

He then started to turn things around, making them feel bad that it was the anniversary of Lisa’s death.

Once Tom had gone, both Rhona and Vanessa couldn’t decide whether they felt guilty or disgusted by Tom’s behaviour.

Later on, Rhona and Vanessa saw Belle shoving Tom to the ground outside as they tried to break up the altercation… but, as Vanessa walked off with Tom, is she on to him?

Will Vanessa rumble Tom? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand that Vanessa brings Tom down

Vanessa and Tom don’t really get on, especially with Tom accusing Vanessa of being out to get him at work once she’d spotted him making a huge mistake in diagnosing a dog with cancer.

Now, Emmerdale fans really hope that Vanessa is suspicious of Tom’s behaviour and will expose his abuse of Belle.

One person shared: “Vanessa doesn’t believe him – there IS a rumour that says Vanessa is the one to bring him down.”

A second fan added: “I think Vanessa is starting to see the truth.”

A third Emmerdale viewer finished: “I need Vanessa to suss out Tom please.”

Will Vanessa see through Tom’s lies?

Tom’s trying to make everyone believe that he’s the victim and that Belle’s the one with the problems.

However, Vanessa’s clearly not a fan of Tom. But, will she piece everything together and realise that Belle’s the one being abused?

