What time are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight? Full details of soap schedule changes here

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will shift in the schedule this week, starting tonight – so what time are they both on?

We’ve got you covered as a huge week in the soaps kicks off on Monday May 27.

Leyla has some questions in tonight’s Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

What time are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight?

Emmerdale moves back into it’s old time slot of 7pm on ITV starting on Monday.

Coronation Street then airs at 7.30pm for just half an hour, instead of its usual hour. However, Corrie will air every day this week to make up for it.

So there will be a soap hour on ITV from 7pm until 8pm every night.

The move is because of Britain’s Got Talent. The live semi-finals will air every night on ITV from 8pm. The final will then be on on Sunday June 2.

Will this help Ethan? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight

After Belle voluntarily checked into a mental health unit following her lashing out at Tom, he is terrified at his loss of control. He wants to get it back, but Belle continues to throw a spanner in the works when she refuses to let him visit.

Instead, she asks for Lydia to come and see her. It’s not at all what Tom was wanting and he spirals as he fears what the visit will unearth.

Deciding he has to act, Tom forms his most chilling plan yet. But will it have the desired effect and get Belle back under his control?

Meanwhile, Ethan overhears Ruby and Rose talking. He’s shocked by what he’s stumbled upon, but will he warn Dawn?

Also, Leyla grows suspicious of Ella and decides she will find answers. But what will she uncover?

Nathan makes it clear Sarah doesn’t have any power over him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street tonight

Corrie kicks off it’s big week with Sarah and Bethany terrified when Nathan drives past in his van. They report him to the police for breaching the terms of his licence.

But Bethany has has enough and thinks it might be best if she left town again. Desperate to keep her daughter close, Sarah visits Nathan and reminds him she paid him £10k to leave town. But Nathan laughs in her face.

Sarah decides more decisive action is needed and she forms a new plan. Grabbing some things Lauren left at the Platts’, including a hair bobble, she heads to Nathan’s van to plant the evidence.

However, Kit catches her in the act and she admits what she was about to do. Kit tells her to let the police do their job, but will it be enough for Sarah?

Meanwhile, things are getting worse for Roy in prison. His book is thrown into tea and the spine broken. But are things about to get even more serious?

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Emmerdale will air all this week at 7pm on ITV.

Coronation Street airs every week night at 7.30pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!