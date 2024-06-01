New episodes, a new baby and a surprise wedding – triple whammy of joy for 22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford

It’s an exciting time for 22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford as she and her family are expected to have another busy year ahead of them.

The hit Channel 5 show, which documents Sue and her husband, Noel Radford, with their 22 children, is currently on a break, with repeats airing. However, that is all about to change.

The hit show 22 Kids and Counting is loved by fans of the Radford family (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting: Series 5 update

The sixth episode of 22 Kids and Counting series 4 aired earlier this year, leaving fans wondering if they would return for another.

In May, Channel 5 started to air reruns of old episodes, which the Radford family promoted on their Instagram.

“Fancy binge-watching 22 Kids and Counting?? It’s on now Ch5 HD,” the post read.

Fans were quick to ask for another series, writing: “When is the new series going to be on?? The last one wasn’t on long enough.”

Another said: “When is your new series coming on TV?”

“Why do CH 5 do this, announce a new series and then chop it off with no explanation, so annoying,” a third wrote, to which the Radfords replied.

“They showed 6 episodes and the other 6 will be shown later this year we have two more weeks of filming left,” they said in response.

A premiere date for the new episodes hasn’t been announced yet.

Katie Radford announces pregnancy

It’s good news for Sue and Noel as their 21-year-old daughter Katie Radford has revealed they are going to be grandparents again.

Taking to Instagram to announce the exciting news, Katie wrote: “Baby Carter Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

Within the post, Katie and her boyfriend Connor included the clip when discovered whether they were having a son or daughter.

Katie pulled a smoke cannon whilst Connor kicked a football, both of which revealed the colour blue.

Fans rushed to the comments to wish them congratulations.

“You’re going to make amazing parents! Seeing how you are with the younger’s you’re just so natural both of you!” one user wrote.

“Omg I’m crying at work! I’m so so so happy! Best couple, best mummy to be ever! Best parents to be! I love this!” another said.

Millie Radford celebrates her engagement

During a visit to Disneyland Florida with the family in April, Millie Radford was proposed to by her boyfriend of two years, Harley.

Popping the question outside of Cinderella’s Castle, Millie, a mum of three, looked surprised by the proposal.

Millie and Harley share three children together (Credit: Instagram)

Sharing the moment on his Instagram Story, Harley wrote: “She said yes. I love you my wife-to-be.”

After saying yes, the couple shared a passionate hug.

Re-runs of 22 Kids and Counting continue today (June 1) from 10am on Channel 5.