Adil Ray shocked as Kate Garraway makes toilet revelation about Buckingham Palace visit

Good Morning Britain star Kate Garraway left her co-star Adil Ray shocked over a revelation about going to the toilet at Buckingham Palace. The beloved ITV presenter left Adil gobsmacked as she divulged some very intimate information.

Kate discussed the topic with Adil on the show today (May 24), where she discussed what it’s like using the toilet at the royal home.

However, Adil was horrified as he guessed that Kate had actually discussed this out loud when going to meet with King Charles!

Adil Ray couldn’t believe Kate’s admission (Credit: ITV)

Adil Ray gobsmacked over Kate Garraway’s toilet revelation

Kate met King Charles whilst at a garden party at Buckingham Palace recently. It was here that Kate noted the immaculate lavatories at the palace. She detailed just how prim and proper the toilet seats were and was especially enthused as she recently had to replace her own!

Kate explained: “Funnily enough, they have great toilet seats in the palace.

“I actually had a conversation with myself in the toilet about how they keep them so shiny and unscratched.”

Adil questioned: “What?! Did you actually have this conversation? Or are you doing this for affect?” Kate explained: “I was in the cubicle thinking ‘crikey, I’ve got a black toilet seat and it’s not this shiny’!”

Adil joked: “I wonder what the person in the next door cubicle thought about you talking out loud to yourself?”

Kate said: “I imagine he was having the same conversation.”

At this, Adil was extremely shocked. Stunned, he exclaimed: “He?! He?!” Kate then put her head in her hands as she laughed.

Adil laughed along, stating: “Wow! Revelation!” Kate then clarified: “Or, she, or whatever they chose to be!”

Kate Garraway made Adil Ray laugh with her revelation (Credit: ITV)

King Charles news

Around 4,000 guests attended the garden party hosted by the King and Queen last week, in a celebration of the UK’s creative arts.

The royals seen sporting sweet matching outfits at the event, as posted on social media. The caption explained: “This afternoon The King and Queen hosted a special Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Creative Industries.

“The event, hosted in collaboration with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, saw 4,000 guests from the worlds of art, heritage, film, broadcasting and fashion enjoy tea and cake on the palace lawn.”

Their outfits caught the eye of some social media users, with one praising: “Queen Camilla looks lovely in pink. The King wears a nice matching waistcoat. Smart couple. Good team.”

