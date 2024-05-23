All the clues Alison Hammond could be leaving For The Love Of Dogs after major criticism

Alison Hammond hasn’t received the greatest feedback over her role as the host of For The Love of Dogs. In fact, the negative responses she has suffered leaves us wondering whether she will make a return to the show.

Now, it seems the This Morning star may have hinted that she won’t be coming back for series two.

Alison Hammond took over the show after the death of Paul O’Grady (Credit: This Morning / ITV)

Alison Hammond ‘drops hint she’s leaving For the Love of Dogs’

In a recent post, Alison indicated that she might not be returning for series two, after the first series without Paul O’Grady came to an end.

Alongside a promo shot which she shared to her Stories, as per OK!, Alison wrote to social media that she “loved” working on the series.

She said: “Final episode of For The Love Of Dogs. I loved every minute of it.”

However, some eagle-eyed fans may have noticed that she stated her love for the show in the past tense. So could this mean she is leaving the popular programme behind? Or just that she’d “loved every minute” of her first series on the show?

Major backlash over taking Paul O’Grady’s role

It seems that Alison wasn’t prepared for the backlash she received after taking over Paul O’Grady’s role, with some viewers questioning whether she was the correct fit. The criticism even went as far as viewers questioning whether Alison was a dog lover. So does this mean she won’t want to return for a second season?

She told The Sun: “I was actually surprised with how much I got for doing the show. I could understand in the sense that Paul was so loved and people were saying: ‘How can she do Love Of Dogs when she doesn’t have a dog? How does she love dogs when she doesn’t have a dog?”

Alison continued: “Trolls will be trolls and I’ll still do what I do best, which is TV presenting and you’ll see for yourself, I think it’s authentic and I loved doing it. Trolls are trolls, it says more about them than it does me, really.”

The star has even been questioned over her love of dogs (Credit: ITV)

Alison suffered criticism over her own love of dogs

It is safe to say the presenter has garnered some mixed feedback. However, plenty of it has been less than complimentary. During one episode, viewers flocked to social media to urge for a new For the Love of Dogs different presenter.

One person said on X: “Now for the next series, you can get someone who actually likes dogs.”

Another asked for Gemma Atkinson: “Next host should be @MissGAtkinson everyone knows how much she loved dogs and all the charity work she does for @BleakholtF.”

A third added: “Please get Julian Clary for the next series.”

So will ITV listen to viewers’ pleas?

Alison Hammond has been criticised for her performance on For the Love of Dogs (Credit: This Morning / ITV)

The show suffered a huge ratings blow

For the Love of Dogs allegedly suffered a ratings blow after Alison began hosting, with the first episode facing a huge dip in watchers.

On X, one TV critic penned: “TV ratings. Alison Hammond pulled in 1.9m viewers for her For The Love Of Dogs debut last night. For comparison, the first episode of Paul O’Grady’s final series last year got 2.5m.”

Alison has previously shared her thoughts on the criticism though and gave a message to those who aren’t pleased with her performance.

She told The Sun: “If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it. That’s what I would say to those trolls: ‘Don’t watch it then. If you don’t want to help Battersea, don’t watch it.'”

But will ITV be pleased with how the show went down with viewers when it comes to the ratings? Or will they decide to switch things up next year?

ITV hasn’t responded to comment about Alison’s future on the show, or about a new series of the show. ED! has contacted Alison’s reps for comment.

