For the Love of Dogs fans ask for ‘new presenter’ as Alison Hammond hosts final episode of 2024 series

For the Love of Dogs returned last night for its final episode with Alison Hammond presenting.

Alison took over the role from the late Paul O’Grady for the 2024 series of the hit ITV programme. She received a mixed reaction from viewers, with many saying she was the “wrong” choice to host.

However, the This Morning presenter, 49, did manage to win over many viewers who said she made the show her own. Now, as the series ended on Tuesday night, some viewers have made a plea to ITV if there’s another series.

Alison Hammond on For the Love of Dogs

Last night’s episode saw Alison meet a husky – Giselle – who was found wandering the streets by members of the public.

Giselle was “severely underweight” and had an issue with her legs.

Later in the episode, Giselle was rehomed after receiving the right care at Battersea. Meanwhile in the episode, Alison gushed over a batch of bichon frise puppies.

As the episode ended, viewers shared their thoughts. Many have made the same plea to ITV over Alison.

One person said on X: “Now for the next series, you can get someone who actually likes dogs.”

Another suggested Gemma Atkinson should host the show, writing: “Next host should be @MissGAtkinson everyone knows how much she loved dogs and all the charity work she does for @BleakholtF.”

Meanwhile, someone else added: “Please get Julian Clary for the next series.”

Others gushed over Alison’s stint. One commented: “I’m loving @AlisonHammond presenting. Her laugh is infectious but more importantly she cares.”

Another said: “Really enjoying Alison on this. Those not watching are only hurting the dogs, they need us.”

Alison Hammond on ITV backlash

Alison recently hit back at the backlash she received over taking over from Paul. She told The Sun‘s TV mag: “I was actually surprised with how much I got for doing the show.

“I could understand in the sense that Paul was so loved and people were saying: ‘How can she do Love Of Dogs when she doesn’t have a dog? How does she love dogs when she doesn’t have a dog?’ It’s like saying: ‘How can you love children when you haven’t got kids?'”

Alison added: “It’s such a flawed argument for me and all I would say is: ‘If you don’t want to watch it, don’t watch it.’ That’s what I would say to those trolls: ‘Don’t watch it then. If you don’t want to help Battersea, don’t watch it.'”

You can watch For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond on ITVX now.

