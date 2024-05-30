Last night, one of the BGT 2024 acts sparked significant backlash from fans of the popular talent show.

38-year-old American sword swallower Heather Holliday showcased a performance that many found too risqué for family television.

Her act involved her swallowing a series of knives while scantily clad. The performer concluded her performance by lighting up her body from the inside using a lightsaber.

BGT 2024: Complaints pour in

Viewers across the nation took to social media to voice their concerns.

One viewer expressed their disapproval by stating: “I’m sorry sword swallowing is not an act in front of kids!! This sort of entertainment, if you can call it that, is not fun. She does look good, definitely like Bruno said, Dita Von Teese.”

Another viewer wrote: “Ofcom about to crash,” indicating the potential flood of complaints expected following the performance.

“Britain’s Got Talent… Showing kids how to swallow a sword!” another viewer complained.

“Today’s show is boring,” a fourth viewer tweeted. “And I hate this act. Eating knifes or whatever you call it. Why is it even on television pre-watershed???”

“I hope to god that the sword swallower doesn’t go through because I don’t think King Charles will like or love that,” another added. “Contacting Ofcom,” said another.

Judges react

Despite the surge of complaints, Heather received positive feedback from the judges – and a standing ovation from Simon Cowell himself.

Amanda Holden was visibly affected, confessing: “It is absolutely horrifying to watch. When you pulled out that curvy one, I just didn’t know how that was going to work. My teeth are on edge, everything is on edge, to be honest.”

Simon Cowell added to the praise, stating that he believed that King Charles would “love” Heather’s performance. The winner of Britain’s Got Talent gets a performance slot at the Royal Variety Performance for the Royal Family.

After Heather’s original audition, Alesha commented: “You made sword swallowing sexy.” Bruno Tonioli also branded Heather sexy, likening her to burlesque performer Dita Von Teese.

BGT 2024: More Ofcom complaints

Meanwhile, Heather’s performance isn’t the only one dividing audiences, as the ITV talent show has received multiple Ofcom complaints recently.

Notably, drag artist Chantaaaal’s performance was criticized after Saturday’s live show.

The singer performed Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On – which is famous for appearing as part of the Titanic soundtrack.

But at the climax of the song, Chantaaaal’s dress was raised up to create the shape of an iceberg.

However, many viewers were unimpressed – accusing the show of minimizing and making fun of the tragedy.

The performance reportedly received 78 Ofcom complaints.

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight (Thursday, May 30) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

