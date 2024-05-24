New reports have claimed that Britain’s Got Talent 2024 has reignited viewers’ love for the ITV contest – leaving executives wondering just how to keep the popularity flowing.

Now, an insider has claimed that a £100m deal, that extends the BGT magic for a longer stretch, could be on the cards.

BGT is the biggest entertainment series across any channel so far this year – making it no surprise that we could be in for a huge format shake-up to keep the show alive.

BGT’s ratings are through the roof, according to reports (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 ‘format change’

An insider told The Sun: “Although it’s been on since 2007, viewing numbers are higher than ever and fans are watching it differently. Having over seven million viewers makes it the most watched entertainment show after I’m A Celebrity.

“Stretching BGT over three months could make it more of a presence. Online is where advertisers are now pumping in their money, but to get the clips they need the show, so BGT’s creators have the upper hand as they strike a new deal.”

Britain’s Got Talent filling up a longer time slot in the ITV schedule comes after Saturday Night Takeaway came to an end. The programme had been on our screens for more than 20 years, but now hosts Ant and Dec have taken a break from the show after hitting the two decade milestone.

Britain’s Got Talent has reportedly raked in 5.8 million viewers on ITV1 and is set to sparkle for even longer on our screens it seems.

The show has faced some criticism despite it’s popularity (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent ‘ratings soar’

However, music mogul and head judge Simon Cowell has previously admitted that ratings aren’t everything to him. In fact, his team aren’t even allowed to send him emails about ratings anymore.

He has previously relayed a conversation he had with his therapist about the topic. He told The Mirror: “He asked me ‘Do you consider your best work to be the highest-rated thing you’ve ever done?’

“And I said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘So why are you judging yourself on that?’ so I sent an email saying, ‘That’s it. I don’t want to know about ratings anymore.'”

Simon continued: “And it’s quite incredible because it now doesn’t feel like you’re chasing something. You’re just making something you like in the hope that other people like it as well. If they don’t, they don’t.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

The show could be bagging a huge deal (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent news

Despite millions of viewers tuning in to watch Simon Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and Bruno Tonioli judge countless acts, there has been some criticisms.

The 2024 series saw 50 Ofcom complaints flood in over act Kimberly Winter, who burped a rendition of ABBA’s The Winner Takes It All.

The programme has also faced further backlash from viewers who accused the show of editing the judge’s shocked expressions in reaction to acts.

One viewer wrote to social media: “Is there anything more annoying on TV than the #BGT judges with their fake open mouths in surprise at almost every act?”

BGT bosses were forced to address ‘fakery’ claims in May 2024 as The Sun claimed that producers had been secretly creating acts.

“Scouting for talent on shows is nothing new but to actually be creating acts out of thin air is ridiculous,” a source stated to the publication.

BGT had their say though and insisted: “Contestants all have their own established talents. We support the production of their performance to help make it the best it can be for our stage.”

Read more: BGT viewers reckon they’ve worked out act’s ‘into the future’ magic trick

BGT continues on Saturday (May 25) from 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.