Cat Deeley suffers outfit mishap minutes before going live on This Morning as crew member forced to step in

Cat Deeley suffered a clothing mishap just minutes before going on air on This Morning today.

Her co-host Ben Shephard captured the moment a crew member had to step in and help Cat out after spilling something on her trousers.

In a video shared to his Instagram Stories, Cat was seen having her trouser leg dried with a hairdryer by a member of the This Morning team.

Cat suffered a mishap with her trousers minutes before going live on This Morning (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Cat Deeley on This Morning today

As the crew member used the hair dryer to dry a patch on Cat’s yellow trousers, she could be heard saying: “Not glamorous!”

Ben, 49, asked his co-star: “What have you done?”

Cat, 47, replied: “I think I’ve got makeup on that leg. Buddy [the This Morning puppy] dribbled on the other. Welcome to glamorous showbiz.”

Ben then asked the crew member: “How many years of experience has come into cleaning up this stain?”

The team member replied: “25!”

Cat managed to fix her outfit blunder before going live (Credit: ITV)

Ben then panned the camera around the studio as he wondered: “Will it be ready in time? Eight minutes before we go live.”

Ben consoles tearful Cat on This Morning

On the show earlier this week, Cat became emotional as Ben consoled her on air. The show was paying tribute to Rob Burrow, who died on June 2 following his battle with motor neurone disease.

Cat told viewers: “Just a quick word about our phone in. Yesterday, we spoke about the devastating news that former English rugby league player Rob Burrow passed away peacefully over the weekend aged 41 with a battle with motor neurone disease.

Cat Deeley became emotional on This Morning this week (Credit: ITV)

“Last night his family released a very touching message from Rob, recorded before he passed away, let’s take a look.”

After the tribute aired, Cat looked visibly tearful.

“Are you alright?” Ben asked. Tearfully, Cat replied saying: “No, I told you I watched it this morning.”

She then got choked up as she continued hosting the programme.

