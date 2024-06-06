Celebrity Gogglebox fans over the moon with announcement about Rylan Clark and mum Linda

Celebrity Gogglebox returns to Channel 4 this Friday (June 7), with Rylan Clark and mum Linda among those signing up to appear on the new series.

Fans of Rylan were thrilled at the news, shared on Twitter by the official Gogglebox account today (June 6).

He’ll join a host of returning stars, including Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, settling down for a good old natter in front of the box.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns this Friday – and so do Rylan and Linda (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebrity Gogglebox: Rylan and Linda are back

Sharing the news on social media, the Gogglebox account shared pictures of Rylan and Linda, Gok Wan and Fearne Cotton and Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan.

“Ready for more returners?” the post asked.

And it seemed the unanimous answer was a resounding yes!

‘So excited!’

Fans of the show were quick to comment.

“SO EXCITED!!!! Rylan & Linda are back!!” said one. Another added: “Big yay for Linda returning.” “Yay @Rylan and mummy Linda,” a third commented.

Linda has been under the weather in recent months. She suffered a fall while overseas on holiday and had to be admitted to hospital.

The mother-son duo joined the show in 2019 and took part in two series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The pair then took a break in 2021 due to Linda’s ill health, as she struggled with Crohn’s disease. However, in May 2022, Rylan revealed on Twitter that they would be back to join that year’s series.

Other famous faces on the line-up for the new series include Jane McDonald and her best pal Sue. Danny and Dani Dyer are also featuring, while Bobby and Jeff Brazier will be on too.

Fan favourites Martin and Roman Kemp are also back, as are Loose Women’s Judi Love and Charlene White.

However, don’t just switch your TVs on at 9pm and expect to see the show, as it’s on at a new time this week.

Viewers can tune into Celebrity Gogglebox at 10.10pm on Friday June 7.

