Dave Myers’ wife Liliana on life without the chef: ‘If I turn on the TV, he might be on’

The wife of Dave Myers, Liliana, has opened up about the loss of the TV star in an interview on Lorraine.

The Hairy Bikers star Dave died on February 28 at the age of 66. He had battled cancer for a couple of years.

And on Monday (June 3) his wife Liliana sat down with Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show to talk about the passing of the beloved TV star, Dave.

Dave died in February following his cancer battle (Credit: ITV)

Dave Myers’ wife on grieving Hairy Bakers star

Lili was speaking on Lorraine ahead of Dave Day on June 8, when thousands of bikers will travel from London to Dave’s hometown of Barrow to raise funds for charity.

Liliana, who married Dave in 2011, shared how when it comes to her grief, there’s a bittersweet “different layer” that other people wouldn’t usually experience. This is because she could turn on the TV and see him at any moment.

If I turn on the TV, he might be on.

“Everybody who loses somebody in their lives misses them. But there’s a different layer to it because if I turn on the TV, he might be on,” Liliana shared.

She added: “His energy is everywhere and it just transpires and rolls on into this beautiful thing.”

Dave Myers’ wife on meeting Hairy Bikers star

Talking about how she first met Dave in Romania, Liliana said: “I was working, I was running a hotel and they just accidentally ended up staying there. They were booked somewhere else but that was fate…

“We met when he was in the very first series of Hairy Bikers and after Romania, they travelled to Mexico, to Argentina, to Turkey to India – all beautiful places, and he used to send me these beautiful emails, about the food, about the people, about the local smells and about the culture.”

She opened up about Dave (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Liliana misses Dave ‘terribly’

In May, Liliana opened up about his death saying she misses him “terribly” as she spoke to BBC Radio Cumbria.

“He was the same person on and off-screen. Larger than life. I miss him terribly now. I miss that energy.” She went on to say that she and Dave “made the most of every day” after his cancer.

She admitted: “It wasn’t an easy period of time. I’ve watched this man die for a couple of years, every day, little by little.”

The Hairy Bikers Go North airs on Saturday (June 8) on BBC Two at 7:30pm.

