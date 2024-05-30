Kate Garraway is facing new worry following the loss of her husband, Derek Draper, it’s been reported.

Derek sadly died in January after a four-year health battle due to complications caused by Covid-19.

Recently, Kate has been candid about her experience during the grieving process. Now, she is facing fresh agony. The Good Morning Britain star has reportedly been left with a hefty sum to pay amid ongoing financial woes.

Kate Garraway faces new agony after death of husband Derek Draper

According to The Sun, Kate has been served an eye-watering £150,000 bill from liquidators, whilst closing her late husband’s business.

Kate has allegedly been told to pay a £32,000 flat fee, as well as 40% of assets recovered from Derek’s psychotherapeutic company.

According to reports, Kate is also expected to pay a £112,836 bill. This sum is due to to repay a director’s loan – which was taken out by Derek.

Derek’s care costs more than my salary from ITV and that is before you pay for a mortgage.

The star has also been left with £1.5 million of debt due to the cost of Derek’s health care. Kate is also said to owe money to the taxman. Consequently, she is said to have called in financial experts for support.

As shown in the couple’s documentary about Derek’s health battle (Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story), Kate opened up about paying a hefty price tag for Derek’s care.

She said: “Derek’s care costs more than my salary from ITV and that is before you pay for a mortgage, before you pay any household bills, before you pay for anything for the kids, so we are at a crunch point.

“I am in debt. I can’t earn enough money to cover my debt because I am managing Derek’s care and I can’t even use the money I do have to support Derek’s recovery, because it’s going on the basics all the time.”

The star concluded: “I’m not going to pretend that I am poorly paid, I have an incredible job that I love, which is well-paid, but it’s not enough.”

Kate Garraway battles financial woes

Derek’s business, Astra Aspera, was left in Kate’s hands in 2021. A source explained to The Mail on Sunday last year: “Astra Aspera was primarily Derek’s company, he was the director. Kate was made director last February so that she could attempt to keep it going.

“Kate has done her very best to do that while Derek has been incredibly ill. However, he has been unable to work, his revenue has stopped entirely and is unlikely to return in the near future.

“Kate has other jobs on GMB and Smooth Radio, but with her massively increased costs, it wasn’t possible to keep the company going, so has to be folded.”

