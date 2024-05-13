Defiant Loose Women star Denise Welch blasts ‘utterly pathetic’ Ofcom complaints as she doubles down on Meghan Markle support

Denise Welch has spoken out about the “utterly pathetic” Ofcom complaints she received over her rant about Meghan Markle on Loose Women.

Loose Women star Denise clashed with the late Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter. The pair had very different opinions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to TV watchdog Ofcom, Denise’s treatment of Dickie sparked more than 100 complaints.

But now, Denise has hit out at the complaints she racked up – dubbing them “pathetic”.

Denise Welch shared her thoughts about the treatment of Meghan Markle on Loose Women (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Denise Welch on Loose Women

During the showdown on Loose Women, fellow panellist Coleen Nolan attempted to calm the clash. But Denise cut in: “Don’t have a guest on and… I can say what I like Coleen!”

And apparently viewers were not too impressed by their row. So much so, that it reportedly racked up more than 100 complaints. But never one to hold her tongue, Denise addressed the uproar on her Instagram on Sunday (May 12).

Denise Welch breaks silence on Ofcom complaints

Taking to her Instagram, Denise shared a snap of Meghan alongside Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

In the caption, she wrote: “Meghan Markle has been a spokeswoman for women of colour and gender equality since she was 11 yrs old. She has held a place on the world stage for years before she met Harry as a UN women’s advocate.

“I am appalled that this woman is abused and berated by the public and media on a daily basis. Not many people could mentally cope with the hate she contends with. No wonder her husband took her away and despite everything they are thriving. Their reception in Nigeria has been wonderful to see.”

Denise defiantly signed off her post with: “Last week I defended them against one of their detractors on tv and received 103 complaints from Ofcom!!! Good. Also utterly pathetic.”

Loose Women complaints

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s former press spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter, was on Loose Women to discuss the anniversary of King Charles’ coronation. But things took an awkward turn.

Dickie seemed to hit a nerve when he exclaimed: “Harry has been rubbishing his family since they walked out in 2020.”

Denise wasn’t having it, alluding to the fact that Harry had a “reason” for doing so and stated that Meghan had been “continually trashed by the media, including by yourself”.

The panellist continued: “I am just sick to death of the bashing that this woman gets. Hardly any of you mention Prince Andrew and yet we continually berate this woman every day.

“I think when her children grow up and see what she goes through, I think Harry had a bloody good reason to write that book in my opinion.”

