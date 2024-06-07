Locals in Symi, where Dr Michael Mosley has been missing since Wednesday (June 5), are mystified by the This Morning star’s disappearance.

At present, the rescue efforts are focusing on the Pedi area of the Greek island after a woman reported seeing him there. However, the Mayor of Symi, Eleftherios Papakalodoukas, has said that firefighters told him it would be “impossible” for Michael, 67, to still be there.

He told the BBC: “It is a very small, controlled area, full of people. So, if something happened to him there, we would have found him by now.”

Locals on Symi are confused as to how Michael could have gone missing (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s not possible to lose your way’

One woman said that the disappearance was “strange”, explaining: “It’s a quiet place. If you see the map of the area it’s a clear path. It’s nothing dangerous. Many people go every day, every few minutes. That’s the reason it’s strange, because it’s a clear path.”

I’m having trouble understanding how you could get lost.

Another woman, who gave her name as Irini and works at Kamares coffee shop on Pedi Beach, told the PA news agency (via the Belfast Telegraph): “They came, the police, with the coast police and firemen, and the rescue team, to carry out the investigation. But I don’t think that anything has been found yet.”

Meanwhile, a friend of the person Mosley was staying with said she couldn’t understand how somebody could get lost on that part of the island. She told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It’s a road that sort of heads over the mountainside. But it’s been recently widened and there is only one route. So, it’s not possible to lose your way.

“So, it is probably a 20-minute walk down the side of the mountain, but it’s not overly rugged or something that would be seen to be too dangerous. It’s something that tourists do every day in the summer. I’m having trouble understanding how you could get lost.”

Symi, where Michael is missing, is a Greek island four miles off the coast of Turkey (Credit: Unsplash)

Michael was travelling with his wife

Michael was on holiday in Symi, four miles off the coast of Turkey, with his wife, 62-year-old Dr Clare Bailey. He left their accommodation to go for a walk at 1.30pm on Wednesday. After he failed to return by 7.30pm, Clare raised the alarm.

The doctor is a familiar face to many in the UK through his frequent appearances on TV, most notably on This Morning and The One Show.

Read more: This Morning star Sian Welby announces sex of baby and shares exact due date

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.