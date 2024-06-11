Stacey Solomon has the sort of career that’s easy to envy – the Loose Women regular has appeared on shows like Celebrity Juice, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Celebrity Gogglebox, plus she hosts the glorious Sort Your Life Out.

Not to mention, of course, being crowned Queen of the Jungle on I’m A Celebrity in 2010 – a show through which she met her husband, Joe Swash.

In fact, Stacey‘s done so much over the years that it’s easy to forget she first rose to fame on The X Factor back in 2009 as a singer. She was just 19 when she auditioned for the show, and finished third to Joe McElderry and Olly Murs.

Stacey Solomon is often seen on TV, including on Sort Your Life Out, which she hosts (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon on her hopes for the future

A few weeks after winning I’m A Celebrity, Stacey spoke to The Jewish Chronicle about promises that may have been made to her but not honoured – possibly about her post-X Factor future.

She said: “I would just love to be able to say: ‘That’s the programme I present,’ and just go to work every day. Everyone wants security but I’ll just have to wait and see what comes.”

“Please, please God, everything works out fine. There’s always disappointment. One minute someone will say you’ll definitely get this and the next minute you hear it’s gone to someone else.”

She also said that she didn’t “want to be Miss Reality TV” and would rather present her own show, which of course she’s been able to do.

Stacey shot to fame on The X Factor in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon on her music career

After The X Factor, Stacey explained she would “just love to make an album”. And she did, releasing her debut album Shy in 2015.

However, she always had her sights set on more than just music. “I want to try everything – TV presenting, singing, even musicals and stage acting. I love all of it and I feel like I was born to do it,” she said.

Now, almost 15 years on, we definitely couldn’t agree more.

Catch Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out tonight (June 11) at 8pm on BBC One.

