In Strictly Come Dancing news, Tess Daly is reportedly upset about the speculation surrounding Giovanni Pernice and fearing for the show’s future.

This week, new accusations against professional dancer Giovanni have surfaced, with former dance partners reportedly preparing to come forward to lift the lid on his supposed misconduct.

This is said to have left Tess, who hosts the show alongside Claudia Winkleman, with worries about the programme.

Strictly Come Dancing news: Tess Daly ‘worried over show’s future’

Tess, who has hosted the series since its inception 20 years ago, is allegedly “really upset” about the controversy.

A source claimed OK!: “She always really liked and got on with Giovanni, but she also knows these women must’ve gone through a lot to make these complaints.”

She feels it’s probably for the best that he is leaving.

They continued: “She feels it’s probably for the best that he is leaving – but she knows he has a lot of fans – and she’s worried about the impact it will all have on the show long-term.”

ED! has contacted reps for Tess for comment. The BBC refused to comment on the story.

Strictly star Giovanni ‘surprised’ over the allegations

Over the past week, it’s been reported that Giovanni has quit Strictly. Shortly after the reports surfaced, the pro dancer hit with more shock claims. According to reports, the BBC is now scouring “years of footage” in wake of allegations regarding Giovanni’s conduct.

However, Giovanni has denied the claims.

He stated on his social media: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week. Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.”

Giovanni then added: “Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win — for me and my dance partners.”

