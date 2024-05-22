Giovanni Pernice’s sister insists family will ‘support’ him following Strictly allegations

The sister of Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice has broken her silence to confirm that his family will “support” him amid claims about his behaviour.

According to reports, Giovanni faces a probe by the BBC into allegations of serious misconduct.

It was also recently reported that the Italian dancer has exited the BBC One series, having been part of its line up since 2015.

However, following headlines concerning his Strictly training methods – and months of scrutiny over his most recent TV dance partnership with Amanda Abbington – relatives have come to Giovanni’s defence.

Giovanni Pernice sits with Amanda Abbington on Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Family of Strictly star Giovanni Pernice share backing

Last weekend Giovanni shared a statement on social media in which he rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

The fallout has also seen reports emerge concerning claims of more famous names ‘coming forward’.

The Sun alleged earlier this week that “at least one or two more celebs” are said to be planning to make allegations about Giovanni’s behaviour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Furthermore, the news outlet alleges that those figures have all danced with Giovanni on Strictly.

It is also suggested they will add their names to three claimants already ‘taking action’ as part of the reported BBC investigation.

Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh – as well as Amanda – have previously been reported as feeling “very unhappy” with the BBC’s response to reported complaints concerning alleged training room experiences with their ex-pro partner.

However, Giovanni’s sister has now made her feelings known.

‘The whole family is behind him’

MailOnline quotes Angela as speaking from Palermo in Italy: “Giovanni will always have our support, he is family and there’s nothing else to say.

“The whole family is behind him – Mum, Dad, me and everyone else. Whatever he says is the truth and we support him with all our strength.

“We are 100% behind him and nothing will change that.”

Giovanni Pernice’s family ‘are 100 per cent behind him’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni’s parents previously waded into Amanda’s early exit from the competition.

His dad Piero said: “We are surprised by the fact she left the show, because everything was going okay – we thought they could have won.”

He added: “My son is a really nice, polite and respectful boy. He always had good results with different partners and he has never had problems with them.”

Meanwhile, Giovanni’s mum Rosa chipped in: “They have to train tough hours to get some results. Giovanni has just done what he had to do. He was just doing his job.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Giovanni Pernice for comment.

