The latest Strictly news has seen bookies predict a Coronation Street icon could be stepping into the BBC ballroom.

Rumours have been rife for a while now over the line-up for the 2024 series. And, following her shock departure from the soap, which was announced earlier this week, it seems Brits are backing Helen Worth for a waltz around the dance floor.

The actress is stepping down from her role on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news: Corrie legend Helen Worth set for waltz around dance floor

Helen announced she was leaving the ITV in a statement yesterday (June 5).

Helen will celebrate her 50th anniversary of being on the cobbles next month. But this happy milestone also brings some sad news.

The legendary actress has made the huge decision to leave the Street and say goodbye to her alter ego, Gail. In a massive storyline for the Platt family, Helen will start filming her exit scenes next month.

“This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year. I spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding,” she said.

‘It’s among her most favoured options’

So, with Helen set to be last seen on screen later this year, could that free time be filled with a spot of ballroom dancing?

According to BetIdeas, Helen’s next job could be a lot glitzier than the cobbles!

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “Helen Worth has graced the nation’s TV screens in the role of Gail Platt for half a century. But she has finally called time on her Coronation Street career.

“She may not be done with soap operas just yet though, with an appearance in another soap her likeliest next option should she remain in television. Strictly Come Dancing is also among her most favoured options. I’m A Celeb and Celebrity Big Brother are also among shows which she is fancied to try her hand at.”

If you fancy backing Helen to appear on Strictly, she currently has odds of 8/1 to sign up. She’s 7/1 to join a rival soap and 10/1 to sign up for I’m A Celebrity or Celebrity Big Brother.

However, Lee added: “With nothing left to prove in showbiz, there is also a strong chance that Worth will hang up her scripts for good (4/6) or return to theatre work (5/1).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Press Office (@bbcpressoffice)

Strictly celebrates 20 years on the box this year, so there’s surely no better time to be a contestant!

Read more: BGT winner Sydnie Christmas tipped to land spot on Strictly 2024 line-up

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.