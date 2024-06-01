The latest Strictly news has seen reports the BBC is looking to sign one of the stars of The Traitors for its 2024 series.

With the pro line-up still not released, attention has turned to the rumoured celebrities taking part.

And one of the hopefuls could be very well known to co-host Claudia Winkleman.

The BBC wants Mollie to appear on Strictly, it’s claimed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Mollie ‘frontrunner for 2024 series’

According to The Sun, after being double-crossed by Harry Clark in the final, The Traitors star Mollie Pearce could be set to waltz onto the Strictly dancefloor.

However, Mollie will have to do battle with Harry and Paul Gorton if she wants to trip the light fantastic when the series launches in September.

An insider claimed that the BBC is desperate for one of the stand-out stars of The Traitors to join the Strictly 2024 line-up.

“Strictly is still four months away and there’s still so much to play for. But The Traitors are obviously at the forefront of everyone’s mind. It would also be a nice tie-in given both shows are hosted by Claudia Winkleman,” an insider claimed.

Claudia hosts Strictly alongside Tess Daly. She also fronts BBC series The Traitors.

Could Harry double-cross Mollie again and take the spot? (Credit: BBC)

‘First she has to fend off the competition’

Speaking about Mollie, who has autoimmune condition ulcerative colitis and a limb difference, they added: “Mollie’s presence would also be a hugely positive moment of representation for people, like her, who have a disability.”

However, Mollie has a fight on her hands. And that’s because Harry and Paul are also reportedly being eyed.

“But, just as with The Traitors, she first has to fend off the competition from rivals Paul and Harry,” the source then concluded.

Baddie Paul is also being eyed (Credit: BBC)

This Morning star ‘excited’ as he ‘signs up’

Elsewhere, This Morning expert Dave Fishwick is also said to have told friends he’s signed up to appear on the new series of Strictly.

He’s said to be very excited to get started. Roll on autumn, we say!

