This Morning viewers baffled by Cat Deeley after woman told she ‘looks like a murderer’

Viewers of This Morning were today (Thursday May 23) left very confused after a guest was told they “look like a murderer”.

The unlikely observation came during a fashion segment with regular contributor Gok Wan.

He was presenting floral designs to viewers, and one model called Debbie was dressed up to the nines in a stunning orange gown.

However, fans of the programme were also left stunned following comments from co-hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley. But it was Cat who came in for the most stick on social media!

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley watch on during the This Morning fashion segment today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fashion segment causes a stir today

The odd moment came after Debbie stepped onto the This Morning catwalk.

Gok explained her bright orange dress and shoes both came from ASOS.

“This dress moves so beautifully,” he said before commenting about her footwear: “This square toe is very on trend at the moment.”

Gok also noted Debbie’s earrings came from Mango before Debbie told the co-hosts she felt “amazing” in the outfit.

And then Cat started gushing over Debbie’s appearance.

Debbie wowed on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

“You look so exotic. You look almost like a James Bond villainess,” she cooed.

To which Debbie replied: “I feel like one!”

Cat continued with her imagined scenario: “She’d go in and…”

At that point Ben interrupted with “murder someone” before Cat enthusiastically agreed: “Yeah! So good!”

Gok Wan praised how Debbie’s dress moved (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

Commenting on social media, haters blamed Cat for the remark.

“‘You look like a murderer’… Not sure I’d take that as a compliment #ThisMorning,” one user tweeted.

Not sure I’d take that as a compliment.

Another posted similarly: “‘You look like a murderer’ isn’t much of a compliment Cat #ThisMorning.”

While a third seethed: “Shut up Cat fgs #ThisMorning.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

