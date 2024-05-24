This Morning viewers were left cringing at what was on the screen in front of them today as the show marked co-host Dermot O’Leary‘s birthday.

Celebrations marking Dermot turning 51 – if you can believe that… there’s a man who must follow the Holy Grail of all moisturising routines – popped up throughout Friday’s (May 24) episode of the ITV daytime series.

They included video messages from the likes of Cat Deeley, Ben Shephard and Rochelle Humes. And even Leigh Francis, Paul Hollywood, and Kylie Minogue too!

Happy birthday Dermot O’Leary! (Credit: ITV)

Dermot also ended up covered in blue confetti, and was also presented with a birthday cake from show guest Bruno Tonioli.

But while many of those watching at home expressed on social media how taken aback they were to realise how old the popular broadcaster is, others could barely stand to peep through their hands at another special segment celebrating Dermot’s big day.

Bruno Tonioli presented Dermot with a cake! (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary’s birthday on This Morning today

That’s because a line-up of singing celebrities (or rather singers impersonating them) were on hand, for some reason, too.

The acts that appeared on the programme included ‘Dua Lipa’, ‘Elton John’ and ‘Adele’.

But for some social media users, these performers were an embarrassing watch, rather than the icing on Dermot’s cake.

To celebrate Dermot’s big day we’ve got not one, but four A-listers in the studio! Except only one’s the real deal! Can you guess who? ✨#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/hCwtL8rDLv — This Morning (@thismorning) May 24, 2024

How viewers reacted

As it turns out, viewers didn’t seem to be wowed by the acts.

One person claimed: “Elton sounded something like him, Dua Lipa – nothing like her. Adele started sounding like Paloma Faith but sounded like Adele in the chorus! #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, another dismissed the segment: “#ThisMorning that so called Dua Lipa tribute a) looks nothing like her and b) she can’t sing for toffee!”

What is this cringe fest of tribute artists?

And a third rolled their eyes: “What is this cringefest of tribute artists? #ThisMorning.”

Someone else tweeted: “You picked the worst tribute acts ever.”

However, another insisted: “People in the comments really wanting carbon copies, they are TRIBUTE acts lmao. They were all great for what they were.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

