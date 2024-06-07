7 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Gino D’Acampo and Ruth Langsford to Cat Deeley

It’s been a week of backlash, outfit mishaps and divorce rumours for these celebs – who are probably wishing the week away.

Now with the weekend finally in sight, let’s take a look at which famous faces have had a far worse week than us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino D’Acampo (@iamginodacampo)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Gino D’Acampo

TV chef Gino D’Acampo found himself in hot water with his Instagram followers this week.

He shared what he probably thought was an amusing video of his adorable dog Snoop. But it wasn’t long before the criticism came rolling in thanks to the way Gino was holding his pooch.

Should not hold your dog like that! It’s not a toy.

Gino was holding the handle of the dog’s swimming float harness as he walked along the pool with his furry friend. However one fan fumed: “Should not hold your dog like that! It’s not a toy. As you will know they have hereditary spinal issues. Shameful.”

He’ll probably think twice about posting something like that again!

Nigel received some harsh words from I’m A Celebrity campmate Fred (Credit: ITV)

Nigel Farage

Politician Nigel Farage has a week of blows after announcing he was running in the General Election – from getting a milkshake to the face during a campaign to receiving some words of criticism from a former I’m A Celebrity campmate.

Fred Sirieix – who was in the Aussie jungle with Nigel late last year – shared his views on X this week.

He wrote: “I spoke at length and extensively with Nigel Farage for three weeks while in the jungle. I wanted to make my own mind up about him and his views.

“Conclusion is simple. He was very good at washing the dishes in the river but when it comes to politics he has no plan and no substance. No vision. No concrete policies. He is not interested in making the UK / the world a better place. He just rants.”

Guess they’re not WhatsApping each other outside of the jungle?

Ant and Dec faced backlash from their fans this week… (Credit: Cover Images)

Ant and Dec

Just like Gino, Ant and Dec didn’t escape the wrath of their followers this week.

The Britain’s Got Talent hosts posted a video of themselves trying out hilarious Snapchat filters. The Geordie duo each had a mouthful of water that they were trying not to spit out as they tried different filters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

However, a filter dubbed ‘scary smile’ on Snapchat – which some fans say gave them a Gollum-esque look – had people raging in the comments.

One commented: “I think this is totally wrong of you both. This could be sensitive for some people. Think about it!”

Cat suffered a mishap with her trousers minutes before going live on This Morning (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Cat Deeley

Another week on This Morning, and another week of criticism for poor Cat Deeley. Since making her debut as a main host in March, she’s had her fair share of ups and downs.

This week, Cat suffered a clothing mishap just minutes before going live on air. In a video shared to her co-host Ben Shephard’s Instagram Stories, Cat was seen having her trouser leg dried with a hairdryer by a member of the This Morning team.

Cat said: “I think I’ve got makeup on that leg. Buddy [the This Morning puppy] dribbled on the other. Welcome to glamorous showbiz.”

Such glamour!

Seems Miriam didn’t get a good impression of Lily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lily Allen

Singer Lily Allen was on the lips of a TV star this week – and she didn’t have great words to say…

Miriam Margolyes was discussing her experience with Lily when they both appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

Discussing the topic with author Philippe Sands at the Hay Festival, Miriam explained: “She thought when she was on the programme that it was all about her.

“She wasn’t friendly and I didn’t like that and so I showed my dislike, which wasn’t very nice of me because she was much younger than me and I should have just taught her how to behave.”

Yikes.

Ruth has been having a tough time recently (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford

Of course, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have been having a tough time recently after announcing their divorce.

But matters have probably been made worse thanks to trolls asking pretty personal questions and making assumptions.

This week, Ruth hit back at one person who claimed the former couple’s dog Maggie looked “sad”. Ruth said: “I don’t see that. She is a very happy, contented, much-loved dog.”

You tell ’em, Ruth!

Read more: Ruth Langsford won’t return to Loose Women until next month: ‘She’s extended her leave’

Are you looking forward to the weekend? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.