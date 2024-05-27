Ant McPartlin has been seen with his baby boy for the first time since announcing he had arrived into the world.

Baby Wilder was born on May 14, with Ant taking a fortnight off work ahead of this week’s BGT semi-finals.

And, during his paternity leave, new dad Ant made the most of his time with his new son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

A walk in the park for Ant McPartlin and baby Wilder

Earlier this week, Ant looked every inch the doting dad as he pushed a pram around a London park with wife Anne-Marie. Baby Wilder was safely wrapped up in his khaki-coloured pram, while Ant looked casual in shorts, a shirt and sunglasses.

Anne-Marie, meanwhile, wore a loose-fitting blue and white striped dress.

The couple, who held hands in the snaps, were accompanied by their beloved Maltipoo dogs, Bumble and Milo.

Ant McPartlin has recently welcomed his first baby with wife Anne-Marie (Credit: Splash News)

‘Besotted and slightly anxious’

Speaking to The Mirror, body language expert Judi James has analysed the outing. And it seems new dad Ant is not only keen to show off his “idyllic” new family unit, but he’s also feeling the pressure as a first-time dad.

Judi claimed: “Ant pushes this baby buggy with all the intense care and concentration of a man test-driving a brand new top-of-the-range Porsche here. His grip is so firm that his knuckles seem to go white and he gazes down at his new son like a besotted and slightly anxious first-time dad.

“At one point he reaches back with one hand to clasp a much more relaxed and confident-looking Anne-Marie’s hand in his own as though suddenly aware of the responsibility and downright excitement and delight of having two humans and some sweet dogs to look after.”

She then added: “With Anne-Marie holding his arm and the two dogs forging ahead, Ant seems keen to show this as an idyllic family unit, gazing into Anne-Marie’s eyes with a tense but wide smile.”

Read more: Ant McPartlin’s nod to best pal Declan Donnelly as he makes him baby Wilder’s godfather

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.