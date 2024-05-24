Stacey Solomon has celebrated her son Rex’s fifth birthday as she shared a touching message to Instagram.

The Loose Women star, 34, took to the social media site to pay tribute to Rex in adorable photos with husband Joe Swash.

The pictures showed Stacey, Rex and Joe beaming at their Pickle Cottage home.

Alongside the pics, Stacey gushed: “Happy birthday Rexy. Five whole years of loving you.

“Where on earth has that gone darling boy? Feels like yesterday you were born & our lives changed forever in the bestest way.”

She added: “You are the kindest, most caring little pickle and you bring us so much joy every single day. To the moon and back Rexy.”

Fans were also shocked that Rex is five already. One person said: “How is Rex 5 already?! Happy birthday.”

Joe and Stacey’s son Rex is now five! (Credit: Cover Images)

Another wrote: “Happy birthday Rex, how is he five though? @staceysolomon how on earth has that happened!”

Someone else added: “Happy Birthday beautiful Rex! That 5 years really has gone by in a flash!”

Another gushed: “How is Rex 5 already?! It doesn’t seem that long ago he was born.”

Another person admitted: “That grin, can’t decide whether Dad’s & Mum’s. Happy Birthday big fella.”

Stacey and Joe have three kids – Rex and daughters Rose, two, and Belle, one.

TV star Stacey welcomed Rex in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey and Joe

Joe recently addressed having more children with wife Stace. In an interview with The Mirror, Joe gushed: “I never thought I’d be sitting here with six kids. So you never know what life’s going to throw at you.

“But if it does throw another baby at me there could be worse things.”

