8 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including a stabbing horror, a huge mistake and divorce!

Dawn’s exhausted and overwhelmed when she finds out Evan has a fever (Credit: ITV)

1. Dawn’s struggling

Overwhelmed and exhausted, Dawn’s devastated when she finds out Evan has a temperature after his latest chemotherapy. She’s frantic when Billy arrives, wondering if the other kids could have spread germs to their little brother.

And Billy’s left wondering how they can keep Evan safe?

Dawn’s frantic about the possibility of passing germs on to baby Evan, but Billy tries to calm her down (Credit: ITV)

2. Caring Cain in Emmerdale spoilers!

Rekindling their friendship from after Leanna’s death, Cain and Liam bond over a beer.

Cain shares a beer with Liam (Credit: ITV)

Cain reminds his mate that he cares about how he’s doing and urges him to open up. But will he reveal how he’s really feeling about the revelations about Ella?

Cain’s worried about his mate (Credit: ITV)

3. Rose makes a huge mistake!

Tired and emotional, Dawn is pleased when Rose offers her some respite and a brandy!

But Will is horrified when he catches Rose offering her daughter a strong sleeping pill. He’s furious and quickly reminds his ex that Dawn is in recovery.

Will’s horrified to find Rose offering Dawn a sleeping tablet (Credit: ITV)

Furious, Will tells Rose that she’s on her last chance at Home Farm. But Dawn makes it clear that she’s forgiven her mum for the blunder.

Will’s furious with his ex! (Credit: ITV)

Rose is delighted to know Dawn’s sticking up for her, but less happy when Kim reminds her she’s a long way from being forgiven by Will!

Rose is pleased that Dawn’s forgiven her – but Kim hasn’t!

4. Samson’s new friend causes trouble!

Lydia and Sam aren’t happy about Samson’s plan to spend the summer driving round Europe with his new mate, Josh.

So they’re less than enthusiastic when Samson passes his driving test!

Samson’s delighted when he passes his driving test! (Credit: ITV)

Samson’s a bit annoyed by Lydia’s half-hearted congratulations, so he and Josh head to the Hide to celebrate.

After being dismissed by Sarah, Josh decides to take his chances with newly married Amy – who is most definitely not interested.

Amy’s rattled when Samson’s mate Josh keeps flirting with her (Credit: ITV)

But Josh makes it clear he knows Amy’s new husband Matty is trans.

Struggling to cope with the endless flirting, Amy decides to leave work early.

It’s clear Josh knows Matty is trans (Credit: ITV)

5. Emmerdale spoilers: Stabbing horror

Fed up with Josh’s offensive behaviour Matty gives the lad some home truths. But though Josh and Samson leave Hide it’s not long before Josh is storming back inside, followed by a reluctant Samson.

Matty tells Josh to grow up (Credit: ITV)

Things grow increasingly hostile between Matty and Josh, as the younger lad threatens Matty for the money in the till.

Samson and Josh become hostile (Credit: ITV)

The stand off carries on, until Josh snaps – he shoves poor Samson into Matty and causes him to be stabbed by the knife Matty was holding!

With Samson bleeding out, a horrified Matty is stunned and scared.

Josh pushes Samson into Matty (Credit: ITV)

And soon manipulative Josh is standing back and accusing Matty of coming at them with the knife. Shocked by how quickly the narrative has been turned on its head, Matty starts to panic about what could happen next…

Samson is stabbed! (Credit: ITV)

6. Marlon loses it in Emmerdale spoilers

Rhona’s fed up with Marlon blaming her for her past actions. And he’s fuming when he sees her chatting to Charles and finds out she’s been talking about a Christening for Ivy.

Stunned that Rhona‘s made another decision without him, Marlon’s frustrated. And in the row that follows, he launches a pan of food at the floor.

What’s going on?!

Marlon screams at Rhona (Credit: ITV)

7. Big decisions

Rhona’s devastated when her husband announces he’s off camping with best mate Paddy to make a decision about their marriage.

And Paddy’s shocked to hear Marlon’s serious about getting divorced. Paddy tries to convince his mate to fight for his marriage the way he fought after his stroke.

But will Marlon listen?

Paddy is horrified to hear that Marlon’s determined to end his marriage (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile at home, Mary urges Rhona to do whatever it takes to save her marriage – and Rhona plans something desperate!

Marlon won’t listen to Paddy’s advice (Credit: ITV)

8. Rose plays a game

Leyla isn’t amused when she takes a client to Home Farm to have a look round and Rose pretends to be Kim!

Rose pretends to be Kim when Leyla shows a client round Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

And if Leyla’s not happy about it, just imagine what Kim will think when she finds out!

