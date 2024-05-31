8 Emmerdale spoilers for next week including a stabbing horror, a huge mistake and divorce!

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Rose making a huge blunder that puts Dawn at risk, Marlon determined to end his marriage to Rhona, and Matty stabbing Samson.
Read on for more Emmerdale spoilers.
1. Dawn’s struggling
Overwhelmed and exhausted, Dawn’s devastated when she finds out Evan has a temperature after his latest chemotherapy. She’s frantic when Billy arrives, wondering if the other kids could have spread germs to their little brother.
And Billy’s left wondering how they can keep Evan safe?
2. Caring Cain in Emmerdale spoilers!
Rekindling their friendship from after Leanna’s death, Cain and Liam bond over a beer.
Cain reminds his mate that he cares about how he’s doing and urges him to open up. But will he reveal how he’s really feeling about the revelations about Ella?
3. Rose makes a huge mistake!
Tired and emotional, Dawn is pleased when Rose offers her some respite and a brandy!
But Will is horrified when he catches Rose offering her daughter a strong sleeping pill. He’s furious and quickly reminds his ex that Dawn is in recovery.
Furious, Will tells Rose that she’s on her last chance at Home Farm. But Dawn makes it clear that she’s forgiven her mum for the blunder.
Rose is delighted to know Dawn’s sticking up for her, but less happy when Kim reminds her she’s a long way from being forgiven by Will!
4. Samson’s new friend causes trouble!
Lydia and Sam aren’t happy about Samson’s plan to spend the summer driving round Europe with his new mate, Josh.
So they’re less than enthusiastic when Samson passes his driving test!
Samson’s a bit annoyed by Lydia’s half-hearted congratulations, so he and Josh head to the Hide to celebrate.
After being dismissed by Sarah, Josh decides to take his chances with newly married Amy – who is most definitely not interested.
But Josh makes it clear he knows Amy’s new husband Matty is trans.
Struggling to cope with the endless flirting, Amy decides to leave work early.
5. Emmerdale spoilers: Stabbing horror
Fed up with Josh’s offensive behaviour Matty gives the lad some home truths. But though Josh and Samson leave Hide it’s not long before Josh is storming back inside, followed by a reluctant Samson.
Things grow increasingly hostile between Matty and Josh, as the younger lad threatens Matty for the money in the till.
The stand off carries on, until Josh snaps – he shoves poor Samson into Matty and causes him to be stabbed by the knife Matty was holding!
With Samson bleeding out, a horrified Matty is stunned and scared.
And soon manipulative Josh is standing back and accusing Matty of coming at them with the knife. Shocked by how quickly the narrative has been turned on its head, Matty starts to panic about what could happen next…
6. Marlon loses it in Emmerdale spoilers
Rhona’s fed up with Marlon blaming her for her past actions. And he’s fuming when he sees her chatting to Charles and finds out she’s been talking about a Christening for Ivy.
Stunned that Rhona‘s made another decision without him, Marlon’s frustrated. And in the row that follows, he launches a pan of food at the floor.
What’s going on?!
7. Big decisions
Rhona’s devastated when her husband announces he’s off camping with best mate Paddy to make a decision about their marriage.
And Paddy’s shocked to hear Marlon’s serious about getting divorced. Paddy tries to convince his mate to fight for his marriage the way he fought after his stroke.
But will Marlon listen?
Meanwhile at home, Mary urges Rhona to do whatever it takes to save her marriage – and Rhona plans something desperate!
8. Rose plays a game
Leyla isn’t amused when she takes a client to Home Farm to have a look round and Rose pretends to be Kim!
And if Leyla’s not happy about it, just imagine what Kim will think when she finds out!
Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?
Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.
For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!