Coronation Street summer preview: 6 spoilers including Roy’s uncertain future, an unlikely romance and tragedy!

It’s summer! Well, summer’s on its way, at least, and even if the sun doesn’t make an appearance, we can always rely on the summer soap storylines to bring the heat.

Here’s our round up of everything you can expect this summer in Coronation Street! Including romance for Carla Connor, hope for sad Steve McDonald, and an uncertain future for Roy

What really happened to Lauren? (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Lauren?

This week kicks off a HUGE reveal in Coronation Street, as we finally find out what happened to Lauren Bolton! So what is the truth about what happened to the young woman? It seems the residents of Coronation Street are prepared to go to any lengths to make things go their way. And meanwhile poor Roy Cropper is in prison alongside evil Griff who is convinced Roy killed Lauren.

How will he get his revenge?

Sarah’s desperate to get rid of Nathan – but when he is arrested, have the police finally got the real culprit or is the murderer walking free? Bobby’s arrested, thanks to the lies he’s been telling, and Bethany’s doing some investigating of her own.

How is Roy going to cope with the aftermath of everything that’s happened? (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

As the dust settles after the dramatic reveal of what happened to Lauren, the after-effects spread through the Street. How will everyone react to the news about what really went on the night Lauren disappeared? And what does it mean for the people involved?

Is there a spark between Carla and Swain? (Credit: ITV)

Police on patrol!

Detectives DS Swain and Kit are regulars on the cobbles now, meaning along with Craig, there are three coppers on the cobbles! Will that keep the Weatherfield residents on the straight and narrow? Erm, doubtful.

In the meantime, we’ve been promised a romance for DS Swain and the only person who seems to have caught her eye is Carla Connor! As the pair strike up a friendship, and Carla offers Swain’s teenage daughter work experience at the factory, is there a spark between them? We hope so!

And Kit’s still coping with the news that Bernie Winter is his biological mum. Will he reveal himself to his siblings Gemma and Paul? And how will they react?

Tracy cheated with Tommy O (Credit: ITV)

Hope for Steve?

Steve’s still licking his wounds after wife Tracy left him for his former footie hero Tommy Orpington. She’s living it up in Spain, but are Tracy and Tommy really for keeps?

Will Tracy be returning to Weatherfield this summer? And is there any hope that she and Steve might rekindle their romance? Or will someone else catch Steve’s eye?

Summer has gone to America for a while (Credit: ITV)

Summer back for summer?

Student Summer Spellman headed off to America for a short while back in the spring, promising she’d be back before her dads – Billy, Paul and Todd – knew it. With Paul’s health declining fast thanks to his motor neurone disease, things are looking bleak. Will Summer return in time to say goodbye?

Paul and Billy tied the knot last year but will the renew their vows? (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s passing?

Things aren’t looking good for Paul as his MND tightens its grip. Daniel Brocklebank and Peter Ash, who play Billy and Paul, have been spotted filming in a church so could the cute couple be renewing their vows ahead of Paul’s situation worsening?

And with Paul declining by the day, are we expecting a sad goodbye this summer as he finally passes away?

