Who sent Abi’s sex tape in Coronation Street? Fans convinced Cassie is behind it so she can get her hands on Kevin

Scenes in Coronation Street last night saw Abi Webster devastated after a sex tape of her was released on the internet and fans are convinced Cassie Plummer is behind it.

Tyrone’s mum has had her sights set on Abi’s husband Kevin for months. As she continues to stir the pot, could she really have been tech-savvy enough to do this?

Cassie knew full-well what she was doing! (Credit: ITV)

Cassie wades in in Coronation Street

Tyrone was the one who received the email first and broke the news to Abi about what was being circulated. Meanwhile, her husband Kevin was at the wholesalers and oblivious to what was going on.

So Cassie took great joy in filling him in when he got back. She pretended she thought he already knew as she told him she couldn’t believe he was being so calm about it all.

“Abi’s put you through some things in her time, but this. I can’t imagine how you must be feeling, the humiliation,” Cassie slyly said.

Once Kevin discovered what she was talking about, he went home to confront Abi. And frankly, Kevin was downright awful to her.

He told his wife he couldn’t unsee the video, that she had lied to him, despite her pleas she didn’t remember any of it. And then he walked out on her after telling her she’d “sunk to a new low” and “I can’t hack it”.

Poor Abi is having a terrible time (Credit: ITV)

Who released Abi’s sex tape?

Those watching at home think Cassie has more than a vested interest in this. They are sure she’s behind it all and has done it to split Kevin and Abi up. And if they’re right, it seems she’s done a pretty good job!

“Could Cassie be involved in Abi’s fake video, to get Kev for herself?” said one.

Another added: “Definitely Cassie that released that video of Abi, the smug grin on her face telling Kev, even though she knew that he didn’t know.”

“Deep fake I reckon. And no doubt linked to Cassie somehow,” guessed someone else.

A fourth said: “It’s obvs Cassie doing the fake porn vids she’s gonna go full single white female cos she wants a bit of Kev.”

“I reckon Cassie is behind the Abi tapes, she’s be trying to set her up since she arrived,” agreed a fifth.

Meddling Cassie betrays Abi again (Credit: ITV)

Cassie wants Kevin in Coronation Street

It’s no secret to viewers Cassie has been keen to get rid of Abi so she can have Kevin for herself.

She has set Abi up on various occasions, even suggesting she was back on drugs to take the blame for a scratched car that Cassie was responsible for.

On Friday (May 24) she will once again report back to Kevin when she sees Abi heading off to confront Dean. Abi is convinced Dean is behind the tape, so arranges to see him.

Cassie tells Kev she saw Abi arguing with dealer Dean and has overheard her arranging to meet him to hand over some cash.

Abi confronts Dean with a wrench, but Kevin manages to stop her. Dean insists he doesn’t know anything about the videos.

When four more are then released, Abi soon realises they are deep fakes and aren’t actually her at all.

So is Cassie tech savvy enough to do that? Has she got a dodgy connection who’s done it for her? Is she really behind it?

