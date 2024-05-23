Amanda Abbington’s fiancé swipes back at troll who accused her of ‘ruining’ Giovanni Pernice’s career

Jonathan Goodwin, the fiancé of Amanda Abbington, has hit out online over Giovanni Pernice.

America’s Got Talent star Jonathan addressed a social media user who called out Amanda over the allegations surrounding Giovanni.

A social media user commented under a recent post by Jonathan, slamming Amanda for “ruining” Giovanni’s career.

Now, Jonathan has chimed in and defended his wife-to-be.

Amanda Abbington bowed out of Strictly Come Dancing early last year (Credit: BBC / Ray Burniston)

Amanda Abbington’s fiancé in Giovanni Pernice clapback

The actress famously quit Strictly Come Dancing last year on medical ground. It was later revealed she was receiving therapy due to suffering from PTSD, allegedly caused by her Strictly experience.

Since then, Giovanni has been under the microscope and the BBC has launched an investigation into allegations about Giovanni’s behaviour.

It comes after reports that Giovanni has quit Strictly and the BBC is scouring through rehearsal footage to see his treatment of former dance partners.

It’s no surprise that Giovanni’s fans are questioning what this may mean for his TV future and, evidently, some have hit out at Amanda.

Can you tell Amanda that thinking someone is ‘abrasive’ doesn’t mean you set out to ruin their career.

Before the news broke that Giovanni had left Strictly, Jonathan shared a cryptic post to social media, which read: “We don’t control what happens to us… but we do control how we feel about it…. Every single moment that we live adds depth and weight to our identity.

“The good… and the bad… it is literally impossible to become an adult and not experience at least a few terrible circumstances… the real test of character is how we react to them.”

However, one social media user wasn’t pleased and used the comment section to sound off. They said: “Can you tell Amanda that thinking someone is ‘abrasive’ doesn’t mean you set out to ruin their career?

“I know you found it uncomfortable watching them both together, perhaps even jealousy, but that’s not his problem, that’s yours.”

Despite the rude comment, Jonathan rose above it and quipped back: “Hi lovely thanks for this. I wish you well.”

Giovanni Pernice issues statement

Although Giovanni is facing some extremely negative accusations, the dance hasn’t been afraid to speak out.

Giovanni Pernice wrote in his statement: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice have been embroiled in a feud over the past several months (Credit: BBC / Guy Levy)

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

He added: “Thank you all once again for your continued love and support! Giovanni.”

