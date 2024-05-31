ITV bombarded with complaints over lack of British acts in the BGT final: ‘Time to revamp the rules’

The upcoming final of BGT has sparked a wave of complaints, as viewers are concerned about the show’s increasing number of acts from outside the UK.

With international performers from Japan, South Africa and South Korea already confirmed for Sunday’s finale (June 2), fans are questioning the show’s title.

Disgruntled viewers took to various social platforms to voice their frustrations.

S0me even threatened to contact Ofcom, accusing the show of a possible violation of the Trade Descriptions Act.

Fans complain about overseas acts

One social media user criticised: “I think it should be renamed World’s Got Talent with all the foreign acts. It’s ridiculous and shouldn’t be allowed.”

“Why is it still called Britain’s’ Got Talent? Time to revamp rules or rename the show!” another fan fumed.

Another viewer joked: “BGT should be renamed BFT — Britain Found Talent — or BITFOC — Britain Invited Talent From Other Countries.”

“Most of the acts have come to the UK just to enter the competition. Have we really no talent?” a fourth questioned.

Representing Britain in the final are acts such as magician Jack Rhodes from Cumbria, impressionist Mike Woodhams from Hertfordshire, and London singer Sydnie Christmas.

Despite their presence, viewers have noticed that a significant number of participants are from overseas.

BGT has always been recognised for its inclusion of overseas acts. However, the number has steeply risen, with the first series featuring only two compared to double digits by the sixth season in 2012.

Simon Cowell has defended the international pool of contestants in the past. In an interview with The Sun, he said: “I like the mixture of the Brits and the rest of the world because for me it makes it more of a competition.”

The show’s spokesperson has also reinforced that – despite the title – Britain’s Got Talent is open to everyone.

“It’s because of these incredible acts that BGT has a reputation globally for being the greatest talent show on television, and we will continue to welcome an array of brilliant acts for future series,” they added.

BGT 2024 final: Acts criticised

The talent show has recently been accused of highlighting or favouriting acts and singers who are already successful and established.

In Monday’s semi-final, opera singer Innocent Masuku won a spot in the final.

However, fans took to Twitter to claim that Innocent was already a “professional” opera singer and shouldn’t be allowed to compete.

Fan-favourite singer Sydnie Christmas has also faced backlash when it was revealed she had previously performed on stage.

The Londoner has appeared in multiple stage productions and sung professionally on cruise ships.

Despite the criticism, Sydnie and Innocent will be appearing in the final on Sunday.

