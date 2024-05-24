Giovanni Pernice ‘dejected’ and ‘worried’ in public appearance amid Strictly allegations

Giovanni Pernice has appeared “dejected” and “worried” amid reported Strictly Come Dancing allegations, a body language expert claims.

Italian pro Giovanni is said to have recently exited the BBC One dance series he’s been part of since 2015.

The popular TV star has been in the headlines in recent months due to claims about his training methods, and scrutiny over his most recent Strictly partnership with actress Amanda Abbington.

Giovanni Pernice hjas rejected ‘any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

She withdrew from the series in October 2023 on medical grounds. Some months later it was reported Amanda had suffered PTSD – and had requested recordings of her rehearsals.

Last weekend Giovanni shared a statement on Instagram in which he rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

But now, according to reports, Giovanni is believed to have instructed lawyers to clear his name amid claims of an investigation by the Beeb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Giovanni Pernice news

Giovanni was also believed to have jetted away on holiday with his girlfriend Molly Brown.

However, going by pictures acquired by the Mirror, Giovanni is back in the UK – and is said to appear “off brand”.

Analyst Judi James reckons the photos of Giovanni don’t necessarily show him at his most glamorous.

Giovanni Pernice is reported to have exited from Strictly after eight years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The images portray Giovanni carrying belongings in see-through bags from a house into a car. Wearing a black T-shirt featuring Elvis, and black cargo trousers, Giovanni appeared downcast.

Judi gave her take: “Giovanni’s body language brand is built around an expression of permanent, Clark-Gable-in-Gone-with-the-Wind-style amusement, with a confident smile and brooding eyes that can make legs go wobbly from fifty paces. Seeing him here lugging his clothes that have been bundled into see-through bin bags looks off brand then, as does his dejected facial expression.”

His jaw looks set and his brows are pulled into a frown.

She went on: “His face looks undulating with muscle tension here. His jaw looks set and his brows are pulled into a frown.”

Judi added how appearing glum when under similar pressure might be understandable. But she also highlighted how professional dancers are trained to fall back into a stage smile from childhood “making Gio’s grimmer expression look even more worrying”.

What next for Giovanni?

ED! has contacted reps for Giovanni for comment on the allegations.

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice instructs lawyers as BBC investigation officially confirmed

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.