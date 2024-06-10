BBC facing intense backlash over Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly exit: ‘Shame on you – huge mistake!’

The 2024 Strictly Come Dancing presenters, judges and pros have been confirmed and one name not on the list is Giovanni Pernice.

It’s been widely reported that the Italian dancer walked away from the show after a number of allegations were levelled at him by former partners.

The BBC is in the middle of a probe into his alleged behaviour, with Giovanni vowing to clear his name. However, as he does so, sadly for fans of the embattled pro, we won’t see him tripping the light fantastic on the Strictly dancefloor.

And his supporters really haven’t been shy when it comes to telling the BBC just how they feel about the news Giovanni has exited Strictly.

Strictly news: Giovanni not on pro line-up

Earlier today, the BBC announced this season’s professional dancers. Amy Dowden is making her comeback after a year out for cancer treatment. Reigning champ Vito Coppola is also back, as are the likes of Neil Jones, Katya Jones and Graziano Di Prima.

Sharing news of the announcement to social media, the BBC press office said: “Strictly Come Dancing Presenters, Judges and Professional Dancers confirmed for 2024.

“The nation’s favourite dance show returns to BBC One and iPlayer this autumn with another series of glitz, glamour and unforgettable performances as Strictly turns 20!

“Head to the link in @bbcpressoffice bio and hit latest news to find out more.”

Viewers react

Giovanni’s fans quickly took to the comments section to share their disgust at the star’s departure.

“Absolutely disgusted that the BBC has not stood by Giovanni. If, as they said, they supported him they would have asked him to be in this series. Definitely won’t be the same without him, he definitely deserved better,” said one.

“So pleased Amy is back, but Gio has been hounded out of the series. The show will not be the same now,” said another.

A third then commented: “Really sad that Gio has not returned. Feel like he’s been left with no choice here. I appreciate not every pro will hit it off with their celeb partner, however, feels akin to a witch hunt recently. I hope he fights to clear his name because leaving like this is unseemly.”

Giovanni fans are furious the pro has exited Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Another blasted the BBC, saying: “Shame on you BBC. Talk about throwing someone under the bus. To be honest Giovanni was bigger than this show anyway.”

Meanwhile, another hit out and said: “Congratulations @bbc, @bbcstrictly and @sarahjamesface on ruining your flagship programme.” “BBC this is a huge mistake,” said another. “The show won’t be the same without him!”

