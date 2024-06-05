The Radford family have shared an update on 22 Kids and Counting with their Instagram fans this week.

Noel and Sue Radford, who have 22 children, revealed they have recently wrapped up filming for the latest series.

It comes after fans begged the Radfords for new episodes.

The Radfords have wrapped up filming for their show (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The Radford family on Instagram

Sharing a picture of some of the camera equipment, they said: “And that’s a wrap filming for this series.”

Fans will be pleased with the news as many have been begging them for new episodes in recent weeks.

In a post in May, Sue and Noel told fans: “Fancy binge-watching 22 Kids and Counting?? It’s on now Ch5 HD.”

One fan commented: “When will your next episodes air – Sunday nights are boring without the Radford chaos lol.”

Another wrote: “When is the new series going to be on?? The last one wasn’t on long enough.”

Sue and Noel’s fans love their 22 Kids and Counting series (Credit: ITV)

22 Kids and Counting news

Sue and Noel explained: “They showed 6 episodes and the other 6 will be shown later this year we have two more weeks of filming left.”

Away from TV, the Radfords have had some family news to celebrate. Their 21-year-old daughter Katie Radford recently announced her pregnancy.

Sharing the happy news to Instagram, Katie said: “Baby Carter Mummy and Daddy can’t wait to meet you.”

They posted their gender reveal to Instagram recently. Katie was seen pulling a cannon as her boyfriend Connor kicked a football.

Blue smoke and confetti then came out indicating they’re having a little boy!

Elsewhere, back in April, Noel and Sue’s daughter Millie got engaged to her partner Harley. Harley popped the question outside Cinderella’s Castle at Disney.

Meanwhile, he wrote on Instagram: “She said yes. I love you my wife-to-be.”

