Lisa Armstrong has taken to Instagram to share an update about pet dog Hurley, days after her ex-husband Ant McPartlin responded to the furore surrounding his new tattoo.

Telly star Ant and Lisa announced their divorce in 2018. They married in 2006 after many years together as a couple.

The former pair don’t share any children – but they have shared custody of Hurley, who they bought in 2013.

BGT host Ant announced the birth of his son alongside a pic of a new family tree tatt (Credit: YouTube)

Ant McPartlin on Hurley ‘omission’

Fan recently wondered why Ant didn’t include Hurley when the Britain’s Got Talent host unveiled new ink as he announced the arrival of son Wilder, who he shares with wife Anne-Marie.

Ant’s new shoulder tatt is a family tree design bearing the names of his wife, Anne-Marie’s daughters Poppy and Daisy, and their dogs Milo and Bumble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Armstrong (@lisaarmstrongmakeup)

Some social media users were puzzled about Hurley being ‘omitted’ – but Ant soon offered an explanation.

Ant tweeted: ‘For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree..he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks, A.”

Several days later, make-up artist Lisa has given her followers a latest look at the beloved pooch.

Hey all, I just wanted to say thank

You so much for the kind messages of love and well wishes for our baby Wilder.

He’s doing great.

Glad you loved the tattoo as well

For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree..he was!! He was just… pic.twitter.com/x4wjUnWAbw — antanddec (@antanddec) May 18, 2024

Lisa Armstrong jokes about ‘tired’ dog Hurley

Lisa shared her latest pic of the beautiful chocolate Labrador on her Story yesterday (May 22).

It appears Hurley may have enjoyed a good walk before posing, as Lisa joked he may have been weary.

That’s because the 11-year-old dog was snapped with his eyes closed.

Tired, Hurls?!

Lisa captioned the image, alongside three laughing emojis: “Tired, Hurls?!”

What a handsome dog! (Credit: Instagram)

