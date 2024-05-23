Ant McPartlin look upwards, Lisa Armstrong looks to her side
News

Lisa Armstrong shares new pic of dog Hurley after Ant McPartlin forced to address tattoo backlash

Ex-couple share custody of 11-year-old pooch

By Robert Leigh

Lisa Armstrong has taken to Instagram to share an update about pet dog Hurley, days after her ex-husband Ant McPartlin responded to the furore surrounding his new tattoo.

Telly star Ant and Lisa announced their divorce in 2018. They married in 2006 after many years together as a couple.

The former pair don’t share any children – but they have shared custody of Hurley, who they bought in 2013.

Ant and Dec chatting
BGT host Ant announced the birth of his son alongside a pic of a new family tree tatt (Credit: YouTube)

Ant McPartlin on Hurley ‘omission’

Fan recently wondered why Ant didn’t include Hurley when the Britain’s Got Talent host unveiled new ink as he  announced the arrival of son Wilder, who he shares with wife Anne-Marie.

Ant’s new shoulder tatt is a family tree design bearing the names of his wife, Anne-Marie’s daughters Poppy and Daisy, and their dogs Milo and Bumble.

Some social media users were puzzled about Hurley being ‘omitted’ – but Ant soon offered an explanation.

Ant tweeted: ‘For all you dog lovers who asked why my beloved Hurley wasn’t on the family tree..he was!! He was just covered by our newborn. All my love, gratitude and heartfelt thanks, A.”

Several days later, make-up artist Lisa has given her followers a latest look at the beloved pooch.

Lisa Armstrong jokes about ‘tired’ dog Hurley

Lisa shared her latest pic of the beautiful chocolate Labrador on her Story yesterday (May 22).

It appears Hurley may have enjoyed a good walk before posing, as Lisa joked he may have been weary.

That’s because the 11-year-old dog was snapped with his eyes closed.

Tired, Hurls?!

Lisa captioned the image, alongside three laughing emojis: “Tired, Hurls?!”

Hurley closes his eyes
What a handsome dog! (Credit: Instagram)

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Join Ed's Ant and Dec Whatsapp channel

Read more: Lisa Armstrong returns to social media following birth of Ant McPartlin’s baby: ‘Behaviour never lies’

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Robert Leigh
Freelance writer

Related Topics

Ant McPartlin Baby Entertainment Lisa Armstrong Pets