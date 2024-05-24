12 Coronation Street spoilers for next week including Nathan arrested, Roy in danger, and Lauren’s fate revealed!

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal a HUGE week for the residents of Weatherfield, as Sarah takes drastic action to get rid of Nathan, Roy’s in danger, and the truth is revealed about what really happened to Lauren.
Here are 12 thrilling spoilers for Coronation Street next week.
1. Bethany reports Nathan
After Nathan drives his van past Bethany, she freaks out. Sarah, meanwhile, is furious that she paid Nathan to leave Weatherfield and he’s still there.
So the women march off to the police station, ready to report Nathan for breaking the terms of his licence.
Will it make a difference?
2. Roy’s in trouble
Roy’s prison life hasn’t been easy and it seems he’s in big danger when we see the book he was reading face down in a pool of coffee.
What’s happened to Roy?
3. Sarah confronts Nathan!
Bethany is so upset about Nathan being in Weatherfield that she contemplates leaving town again. But Sarah doesn’t want her daughter to go.
So she heads off to the building site to pay Nathan a visit to remind him that she’s coughed up £10,000 to get him to sling his hook – and yet, he’s still there.
But when Nathan laughs in her face, Sarah’s fuming.
More Coronation Street spoilers
4. Sarah takes drastic action!
Desperate to get rid of Nathan once and for all, Sarah takes drastic steps to get her daughter’s abuser to leave Weatherfield.
She takes one of Lauren’s hair bobbles – among some things she left at the Platts’ house – and heads off, intending to plant it in Nathan’s van in an attempt to prove that he murdered the unfortunate young woman.
But before she gets the chance to put her plan into action, Sarah’s disturbed by Kit! He forces her to admit what she was going to do.
Unimpressed, but understanding, Kit urges Sarah to let the police do their job.
But will she listen?
5. Carla makes a new friend
DS Swain is on the warpath, and she wants to know why Carla’s fallen out with Roy.
Carla’s not about to spill the beans though, and she closes down Swain’s questions.
But later, she overhears Swain arguing with her teenage daughter on the phone and offers her a friendly ear.
She’s surprised when Swain reveals that her partner died, and her daughter is struggling with grief.
6. Things look bleak for Roy in Coronation Street spoilers
It looks like Roy’s in danger when vengeful Griff enters his prison cell. What’s he planning?
Whatever happens between Roy and Griff, today’s the day when viewers will find out what happened to Lauren!
7. Kit finds the evidence he was looking for
Kit’s not sitting around while DS Swain’s asking awkward questions – he’s off to see what Nathan’s been up to. He searches the criminal’s van and discovers some USB sticks.
He immediately arrests Bethany’s abuser for breaching his sexual harm prevention order.
8. Coronation Street spoilers: Roy’s defence collapses
Dee-Dee Bailey is hopeful that Bobby’s statement will be enough to exonerate Roy.
But when Carla reveals that Bobby’s been arrested, Dee-Dee realises things aren’t going her way.
With Bobby off to the police station, charged with perverting the course of justice, Dee-Dee realises that means Roy’s defence is up in smoke.
She’s devastated. Is it checkmate for poor Mr Cropper?
9. Roy comes face to face with Griff!
Evil Griff’s got Roscoe under his thumb, and he gets him to lure Roy to the prison library – but what’s Griff up to?
When Roy heads off to the library with his new friend, Griff sneaks into his empty cell.
And when Roy returns, he’s shocked and scared to find Griff waiting for him.
Is Roy about to come a cropper?
10. Who killed Lauren?
Griff’s determined to make Roy reveal what he knows. But will he take no for an answer? It seems not.
Griff pulls out a weapon and demands Roy tells him what he did with Lauren’s body.
Will Roy tell him anything just to get him to go away? Hmm, unlikely we reckon!
With Roy refusing to confess to murder, Griff takes things even further. He holds the makeshift knife to poor Mr Cropper’s throat and tells him to say his last words.
How is Roy going to get out of this one?
11. Nathan in the nick
DS Swain and Kit set about interviewing Nathan but he’s been here before and he’s not that bothered.
Until Swain reveals that the girl who provided Nathan with an alibi for the night Lauren disappeared, has changed her mind about giving a statement.
Nathan’s rattled.
But when Swain pushes him more, mentioning his penchant for young women, and accuses him of murdering Lauren, Nathan shuts his mouth and won’t comment.
Have the police got the right man?
12. Carla reaches out in Coronation Street spoilers
After DS Swain confides in her, Carla wants to help.
So she offers Swain’s troubled teenage daughter some work experience at the factory.
Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.
