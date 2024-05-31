Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Joel tries to cover his tracks as Bethany hunts for evidence

Coronation Street spoilers for tonight reveal Joel is still hiding in plain sight and going about his business, but Bethany wants to make sure the evidence against Nathan is rock solid, so goes on a mission.

Also, Carla and Swain grow closer still. Here’s what’s happening in Coronation Street on Friday May 31.

It’s a stroke of luck Joel is defending Nathan (Credit: ITV)

Joel defends Nathan

As Joel tries to cover his own tracks, he continues representing Nathan. Nathan assures Joel he is innocent. He once again insists Sarah must have planted Lauren’s hair in his van.

Joel needs to make sure Nathan goes down for this, while seeming to do a good job representing him. How will he proceed with this case?

Will Ellie confirm Bethany’s theory? (Credit: ITV)

Bethany needs more evidence in Coronation Street spoilers

Aware the evidence against Nathan is shaky due to Sarah’s part in ‘planting’ it, Bethany and Daniel want to make sure the case against him is watertight.

Calling Nicky, they beg her to put them in touch with Ellie. They think she has vital information that could nail Nathan.

Ellie agrees to see just Bethany, and she goes to visit her. Ellie describes a client she had who gave her gifts and spoiled her. He became like her boyfriend.

She claims he then turned nasty all of a sudden and threatened to kill her. Bethany shows her a photo of Nathan and asks her if that was her boyfriend.

Will Ellie confirm it’s him? And will it be enough to get Nathan sent down?

A bond is forming (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Swain grow closer

After bonding earlier in the week, it’s clear a friendship is developing between Carla and DS Swain. Carla even offers her daughter some work experience at the factory. Will this blossom into more?

Roy’s home in Coronation Street spoilers

Following his release from prison, Roy has to adjust to life back home. But will his experience have changed him? Can he cope with being on the outside? And will he ever forgive Carla?

As his friends and family rally round him, is Roy’s ordeal really over?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

