Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as pregnant Belle sets fire to the house

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Belle is devastated to discover she’s pregnant and then she falls asleep with the cooker on…

Also, Vinny and Gabby get together – then immediately break up! And Charles struggles with Ethan’s funeral.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Belle is pregnant

Belle is horrified to discover she’s pregnant. She fakes illness to hide the truth from Tom and Mandy.

Belle registers with the doctor and Wendy supports her.

Belle is terrified as she’s talked through her options. What will she decide to do?

2. Tom gets violent again

When Cain has a go at Tom for selling Belle’s car without consulting him, Tom is furious. He lays into Belle and accuses her of mouthing off.

Belle insists she didn’t, but Tom soon raises his hand to her. She blurts out that she is pregnant to stop him hitting her.

Tom’s demeanour totally changes as he pulls her for a hug. Both are crying, but while his are tears of joy, hers are clearly not. Tom promises to be a better husband, but can he really change?

3. Belle starts a fire

When Belle finds herself locked in at home again, she puts some food on the hob to cook and then takes a nap. However, a tea towel soon starts to singe in the kitchen and smoke appears…

4. Vinny and Gabby on – then off!

Vinny and Gabby bond over drinks. They get on really well and it seems things are moving in the right direction.

It’s not long before they share a kiss. However things soon take a turn.

Gabby admits she knows Vinny is a virgin and he gets flustered. He calls things off with her.

Gabby is embarrassed and leaves. Vinny, meanwhile feels guilty for his behaviour. Will they give things another shot?

5. Ruby’s guilt grows

Manpreet confides in Ruby about Charles. They are both surprised at the turn the conversation takes.

Ruby is riddled with guilt and desperate to help. Ruby heads to church, where Charles finds her.

She reaches for his hand to comfort him and he allows the gesture. When Ruby returns home she vows to Nicky she will turn herself in. Unable to stand her tears, Nicky consoles her, but will he let her confess?

6. Charles struggles

It’s Ethan’s funeral and Charles is conducting the service. But he struggles to lead the congregation, unable to cope with his own grief.

Claudette tries to support him as he gets through it.

Later, Charles is rude to Manpreet. He gets drunk in the Woolpack and asks her to go. She is hurt, but is their relationship falling apart?

7. Liam torn

Following her shock revelation, Liam is still struggling with his feelings for Ella. Torn, can he find any way to give her another chance?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!