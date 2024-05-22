4 Emmerdale spoilers from tonight’s 10,000 episode including Ethan left for dead and Moira accused of murder!

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal a huge 10,000 episode. Ethan is the victim of a hit and run, Liam is suspicious of Ella, Mack and Charity are caught out – and Moira is accused of murder!

It’s a big night in Emmerdale on Wednesday May 22. Here’s everything we know.

Who has done this to Ethan? (Credit: ITV)

1. Ethan left for dead in Emmerdale spoilers

The village fete is kicking off in true Emmerdale style, but Charles is worried when Ethan doesn’t show up.

And he’s right to be because on the outskirts of the village, Ethan has been hit. He lies in the middle of the road, bloodied and bruised after a deliberate hit and run.

The car screeches away from the scene, but who is behind the wheel?

Ethan manages to come round and limps back to the village before collapsing on Main Street. The villagers rush to him, but when he regains consciousness, Ethan claims not to have seen his attackers. Is he telling the truth?

Meanwhile, Cain, Caleb and Ruby watch on from a distance – but which, if any of them, ran Ethan down?

Ella’s odd behaviour has left Mandy worried (Credit: ITV)

2. Mandy warns Liam

Mandy worries following the incident yesterday with Ella and the photograph. Meanwhile, things are strange for Liam and Ella as they are getting used to living together.

Trying to navigate the new dynamics in their relationship, Liam is left confused by Ella’s behaviour. When Ella refuses to have her picture taken and then runs off, he’s totally baffled.

Mandy decides to talk to Liam and advises him to tread carefully. She thinks he should make sure Ella has no skeletons in her closet before Liam gets in too deep. But what is she really hiding?

Did Moira hurt Minty? (Credit: ITV)

3. Minty goes missing in Emmerdale spoilers

With the fete underway, Minty the lamb goes missing. Isaac is convinced Moira and Cain are to blame. This comes after Moira has tried to persuade Isaac that lambs aren’t house pets and need to be out in fields with their friends.

But she then served shepherd’s pie for lunch and Isaac was outraged to be eating ‘Minty’s family’. Despite Moira’s pleas, Isaac was having none of it and went off with his lamb in tow.

So now with Minty missing, Isaac is sure his mum had something to do with it.

As the villagers and a newspaper photographer hunt for the lamb, however, they’re soon to be in for a shock…

Oops! (Credit: ITV)

4. Mack and Charity caught out!

After resolving their intimacy issues, Mack and Charity get down to it in a barn! They are left horrified however when they’re interrupted by the photographer and the entire village searching for Minty!

