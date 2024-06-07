Dr Michael Mosley’s last tweet about beloved wife Clare before his disappearance

Amid the on-going disappearance of Dr Michael Mosley, fans have found his last tweet about his wife, Dr Clare Bailey.

Michael, who was last seen at 1.30pm on Wednesday (June 5) when he left the accommodation he was staying at with Clare on the Greek island of Symi to go for a walk, last tweeted two weeks ago to poke fun at himself on TV.

Fans have spotted Michael’s last tweet about his wife (Credit: BBC)

Dr Michael Mosley disappearance: Last tweet revealed

On May 25, the doctor and TV personality replied to a follower who’d asked if he’d seen the Dead Ringers impersonation of himself on television.

He told the fan: “I have.. I’m not convinced I really sound like that but my wife Clare says it is spot on.”

I have.. I’m not convinced I really sound like that but my wife Clare says it is spot on https://t.co/ccWA5rLXEd — Michael Mosley (@DrMichaelMosley) May 25, 2024

It was Clare who raised the alarm about Michael’s disappearance, after her husband still hadn’t returned back to their holiday accommodation by 7.30pm, six hours after he left.

The couple have been together for 44 years and share four grown-up children.

Local authorities are worried that Michael may have fallen ‘from height’ (Credit: ITV)

‘No trace of him’ says police spokeswoman

Local police are concerned that he may have fallen from height.

Senior police spokeswoman Constantina Dimoglidou said: “He was at the beach of Ag. Nikolaos with another couple when he decided to go back to his home in the area of Pedi of Symi. It was around 1.30pm and he forgot his phone at the beach. Any and every attempt to track him down has not produced any result.”

She added: “We have now asked the fire brigade to assist in the operation in the case that he may have slipped, tripped, fallen, even bitten by a snake, remaining injured somewhere. There is just no trace of him. None whatsoever and that means that for us at least, every potential scenario is open and being investigated.”

The couple have been together for 44 years (Credit: Shutterstock)

Michael married Clare, a GP, in 1987, and the couple have four children together. His children have travelled to Symi to help out with the rescue efforts.

