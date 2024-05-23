Strictly stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice have been dealt a huge blow amid reports their travel programme, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures In…, has been axed.

Insiders have claimed that, despite the show’s popularity, recent allegations aimed at Giovanni have left the show “on the scrapheap”.

It comes just days after it was reported that Giovanni had quit Strictly.

Anton and Giovanni’s adventures has come to an end, according to reports (Credit: BBC Studios)

Strictly stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice ‘lose out on third series’

The Strictly judge and professional dancer have previously documented their travels across Sicily and Spain. As their second series of the show came to an end earlier this year, Giovanni hinted that another spin-off could be on the cards.

Now it seems those dreams have been dashed.

An insider claimed to The Sun: “Giovanni and Anton had conversations about another travel show and had discussed where they could go next after their trips to Sicily and Spain. But Giovanni has now been told this won’t be happening and there will not be another series.

There will not be another series.

“It’s embarrassing because he’d actively hinted about getting another run but all discussions are off and he’s been told the show is on the scrapheap now.”

ED! has contacted the BBC and reps for Giovanni and Anton for comment.

‘It’s embarrassing,’ said a source (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Come Dancing latest

It comes amid reports that mounting evidence has been stacked against Giovanni in the press, with an investigation into his treatment of former dance partners confirmed.

The complaints were originally triggered when his former celebrity dance partner, actress Amanda Abbington, bowed out of the 2023 series on medical grounds. It was later shared that the star was receiving therapy due to suffering from PTSD.

An insider claimed to The Sun: “Amanda believes she has a duty to ensure the truth comes out. There’s a suggestion this is all about Giovanni simply being a strict trainer and someone who pushes people too hard. It’s about a lot more than that.”

Giovanni is facing quite a few allegations (Credit: ITV)

The insider continued: “Meanwhile the BBC who have, until now, dragged their heels on this developing story, are duty-bound to investigate the matter fully to get to the bottom of these complaints. Archive footage through the years is being examined so that a full and frank verdict can be reached.”

When approached by ED!, the BBC stated: “We won’t be commenting on this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

However, Giovanni has also had his say. He told his followers: “You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. I look forward to clearing my name.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice’s sister insists family will ‘support’ him following Strictly allegations

So what do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.