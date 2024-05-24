6 celebs having a far worse week than us – from Cat Deeley to Stacey Solomon and Kerry Katona

Some fans seem to think celebs live a charmed life of filling their pockets with as many mini sausage rolls they can get away with at glam showbiz bashes, and having ‘their people’ look after all the boring things normal people have to do, like reaching for the remote control.

However, while readers make it clear on ED’s Facebook week after week when they read this article that they don’t believe the famous faces have it as hard as anyone else, this week’s ‘celebs having a far worse week than us’ contains plenty of unrelenting misery. So enjoy!

Some For the Love of Dogs fans are still going on about Alison Hammond (Credit: YouTube)

Celebs having a far worse week than us: Alison Hammond

With criticism of Alison Hammond taking over from the late Paul O’Grady still continuing – do the haters not have anything else to fill the time? No? Oh – there have been recent ponderings whether Alison’s detractors might actually have done enough to push the This Morning star away.

Are these possible reasons enough for her to move on from the ITV series? Let’s hope not. She’s ace.

Kerry Katona and Ryan Mahoney during an appearance on Loose Women (Credit: YouTube)

Kerry Katona

Poor Kerry Katona has had a rough run recently, having undergone an op on her schnozz. She found looking in the mirror after her surgery very challenging – and has been living with her mum during her recovery.

Kerry also revealed she hadn’t seen her man Ryan for a week. What’s the deal there?

The worst celeb calamity ever recorded in this feature (Credit: YouTube)

Martin Lewis

Money whiz Martin Lewis was recently mocked by Instagram users after he made a spelling error in a post.

Instead of writing the word “hope”, he accidentally missed out the ‘p’. Well, we all know what that spells. And many fans were left asking Martin “what did you just call us?”.

That’s it. Call off this article forever more, we won’t be back next Friday. No atrocity that’s ever befallen a celeb can every match this. We mean it.

What’ve people got against Cat Deeley? (Credit: YouTube)

Cat Deeley

Another week, another cascade of vitriol aimed at Cat Deeley from people who couldn’t be more wrong about her.

Not only are cowards pretending to know best and refusing to go on the record as they make out Cat’s already got one eye on the This Morning exit – completely denied by her representative – she’s also come in for flak from viewers attributing words to her that didn’t even come out of her mouth!

Gushing over a model on the show, Cat had said: “You look so exotic. You look almost like a James Bond villainess… She’d go in and…”

Ben Shephard interrupted with “murder someone” before Cat added: “Yeah! So good!”

And Ben Shephard, too, for that matter! (Credit: YouTube)

Ben Shephard

Similarly, some viewers aren’t best pleased with Mr This Morning, Ben Shephard. That’s because Ben and Cat had a car crash of a segment with Dave the weatherman that was stormier than the weather outside your window.

Dave dismissed an enquiry about whether it would be warmer than Turkey, exclaiming: “What part of Turkey? They’ve got mountains in Turkey. What a silly statement!”

Ben then replied: “It was a question, it wasn’t a statement. It was a question, Dave, for you to answer.”

On the hunt for veg snatchers (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon

A bereft Stacey Solomon told fans a few days ago how she was “absolutely devastated” after her family suffered a theft.

She left the house to water some plants when Stace noticed… her broccoli had been burgled. Her greens had been grabbed. Her florets had been filched.

“The deer have come in the night and literally robbed me dry of my broccoli. All of it. I’ve just got stems left,” Stacey fumed.

Or was she actually raided by rabs? This remains a breaking news story, updates to follow.

